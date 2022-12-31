Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SRT Marine Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT   GB00B0M8KM36

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(SRT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-30 am EST
46.50 GBX    0.00%
01:58pAdmission To Listing Announcement : SRT Marine Systems PLC – 9.00% Secured Loan Notes
PU
12/14Srt Marine : Delisting of SRT Marine Systems PLC - Secured Loan Notes - Supplement # 5 - 8% £2,025,000 Due 14 December, 2022
PU
11/15Transcript : SRT Marine Systems plc - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Admission to Listing Announcement : SRT Marine Systems PLC – 9.00% Secured Loan Notes

12/31/2022 | 01:58pm EST
BSX News

Admission to Listing Announcement : SRT Marine Systems PLC - 9.00% Secured Loan Notes

Admission to Listing Announcement :- SRT Marine Systems PLC - 9.00% Secured Loan Notes due December 14, 2024.

Hamilton, Bermuda: December 30, 2022 - The Bermuda Stock Exchange announces the admission of the following securitiesto its Official List:

· Name of Issuer: -SRT Marine Systems PLC.· Description of Securities: - 9.00% Secured Loan Notes due December 14, 2024.· Nominal Amount of Securities: -GBP2,140,000.· Listing Classification: - Section IIIB - International Issuers of Debt Securities.· Method of Listing: - Introduction.· Date of Admission to Listing: - December 30, 2022.

· Listing Sponsor: - Cohort Ltd. # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 18:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
11/14IN BRIEF: SRT Marine swings to interim profit as revenue multiplies
AN
11/14AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Hutchmed up on positive results for cancer dr..
AN
11/14Transcript : SRT Marine Systems plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/14Earnings Flash (SRT.L) SRT MARINE SYSTEMS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP18.8M
MT
11/14SRT Marine Systems plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
11/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 56,6 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
Net income 2023 6,60 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
Net cash 2023 1,80 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84,1 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
SRT Marine Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 46,50 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC16.25%101
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-24.82%195 710
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.15%43 090
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-15.58%37 081
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-22.99%26 433
NOKIA OYJ-22.37%25 889