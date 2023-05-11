Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SRT Marine Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRT   GB00B0M8KM36

SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC

(SRT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-05-11 am EDT
44.50 GBX   +2.30%
02:34pSrt Marine : Delisting of SRT Marine Systems PLC - Secured Loan Notes - Supplement # 7 - 10% £1,000,000 Due 31 March 2023
PU
05/10SRT Marine ups medium-term notes programme by GBP20 million
AN
05/10SRT Marine Ups Note Program Capacity by GBP20 Million in Anticipation of New Contracts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRT Marine : Delisting of SRT Marine Systems PLC - Secured Loan Notes - Supplement # 7 - 10% £1,000,000 Due 31 March 2023

05/11/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

Delisting of SRT Marine Systems PLC - Secured Loan Notes - Supplement # 7 - 10% £1,000,000 Due 31 March 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda: 11 May 2023 - SRT Marine Systems PLC (the "Company") has advised the Bermuda Stock Exchange (the Exchange) of the maturity and redemption of the Company's BSX listed £1,000,000 - Supplement 7 Issue #8 - 10% Secured Loan Notes Due 31 March 2023 (the "Notes").

About SRT Marine Systems PLC (SRT)

SRT and its subsidiaries develop and supply technologies, products and systems which provide maritime domain awareness ("MDA"). MDA is the understanding and tracking of the maritime domain for the sake of security, safety, economy, or environment. The Company's systems are used across a range of applications including maritime surveillance border control and security, fishery monitoring & management infrastructure monitoring, search and rescue and environment monitoring. SRT's products provide customers with information, analysis, dynamic event visualization, and management functionality that enable them to understand, monitor, control and manage maritime activities. SRT is based in Bath, U.K.

For further information, please contact:

LGB & Co. Limited

Fergus Rendall, Associate Director

0207 758 9628

Simone Westerhuis, LGB Investments

0207 758 9622

SRT Marine Systems PLC

Richard Hurd

+ 44 (0)1761 409500

Simon Tucker

The Exchange has therefore de-listed the Notes pursuant to the provisions of the BSX Listing Regulations, Section I, Chapter 2, Regulation 2.33. The de-listing from the Exchange is effective today Thursday, 11 May 2023.

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SRT Marine Systems plc published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
02:34pSrt Marine : Delisting of SRT Marine Systems PLC - Secured Loan Notes - Supplement # 7 - 1..
PU
05/10SRT Marine ups medium-term notes programme by GBP20 million
AN
05/10SRT Marine Ups Note Program Capacity by GBP20 Million in Anticipation of New Contracts
MT
05/03EKF Diagnostics completes quality management audits
AN
05/03Srt Marine Systems plc Announces Coast Guard Project Update
CI
04/19SRT Marine celebrates as new coast guard system becomes operational
AN
04/13Admission To Listing Announcement : - SRT Marine Systems PLC – 10.00% Secured Loan N..
PU
04/13Admission To Listing Announcement : - SRT Marine Systems PLC – 9.00% Secured Loan No..
PU
04/03Lords Group buys Chiltern Timber; SRT wins contract
AN
04/03SRT Marine Systems plc Announces New Distributor Agreement
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 30,0 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net income 2023 -1,20 M -1,50 M -1,50 M
Net Debt 2023 5,00 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
P/E ratio 2023 -62,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 79,0 M 99,6 M 98,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
SRT Marine Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 43,50 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Richard Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Brian Hurd CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Finn Chairman
Neil Anthony Peniket Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Simon Francis Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRT MARINE SYSTEMS PLC-6.45%100
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.95%191 316
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.36%48 562
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.16.39%43 542
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.57.52%41 825
NOKIA OYJ-13.20%22 974
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer