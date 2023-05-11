SRT Marine : Delisting of SRT Marine Systems PLC - Secured Loan Notes - Supplement # 7 - 10% £1,000,000 Due 31 March 2023

BSX News

Delisting of SRT Marine Systems PLC - Secured Loan Notes - Supplement # 7 - 10% £1,000,000 Due 31 March 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda: 11 May 2023 - SRT Marine Systems PLC (the "Company") has advised the Bermuda Stock Exchange (the Exchange) of the maturity and redemption of the Company's BSX listed £1,000,000 - Supplement 7 Issue #8 - 10% Secured Loan Notes Due 31 March 2023 (the "Notes").

About SRT Marine Systems PLC (SRT)

SRT and its subsidiaries develop and supply technologies, products and systems which provide maritime domain awareness ("MDA"). MDA is the understanding and tracking of the maritime domain for the sake of security, safety, economy, or environment. The Company's systems are used across a range of applications including maritime surveillance border control and security, fishery monitoring & management infrastructure monitoring, search and rescue and environment monitoring. SRT's products provide customers with information, analysis, dynamic event visualization, and management functionality that enable them to understand, monitor, control and manage maritime activities. SRT is based in Bath, U.K.

For further information, please contact:

LGB & Co. Limited Fergus Rendall, Associate Director 0207 758 9628 Simone Westerhuis, LGB Investments 0207 758 9622

SRT Marine Systems PLC

Richard Hurd + 44 (0)1761 409500 Simon Tucker

The Exchange has therefore de-listed the Notes pursuant to the provisions of the BSX Listing Regulations, Section I, Chapter 2, Regulation 2.33. The de-listing from the Exchange is effective today Thursday, 11 May 2023.

