SRT Marine Systems PLC - Somerset, England-based provider of maritime domain awareness systems and technologies for surveillance, security, safety and environmental protection - Receives a "strategically notable order" worth USD260,000 for its Digital Aids to Navigation System products. The order is from an unnamed Japanese customer and will be deployed to enhance navigation safety. "DAS products are digital transceivers which transmit information to vessels and navigation authorities in real time and are predominantly used to enhance navigation safety and efficiency," SRT says.

Chief Executive Officer Simon Tucker says: "DAS is a division of our transceivers business which we started many years ago in order to establish first mover advantage. As shipping digitises we see significant future opportunities for our DAS."

Current stock price: 51.41 pence

12-month change: up 70%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.