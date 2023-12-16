SRU Steels Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in trading various types of steel and steel products. The Company offers sale of steel coils, sheets, and other types of steels. The Company is trading in various types of steel products as well as sale of products on commission basis. It offers an assortment of stainless steel. It offers all kinds of varieties of steels, such as stainless steels, mild steels, carbon iron steel and acting as consignment agent. It is also focused on the development of various infrastructure and housing projects.