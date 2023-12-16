SRU Steels Limited announced that Mr. Hitesh Laxmikant Somani, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has tendered his resignation with effect from closure of business hours of December 16, 2023 due to his medical issues. Mr. Ankit Neema has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from December 16, 2023 on the recommended of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.
SRU Steels Limited Announces CFO Changes
December 16, 2023 at 07:07 am EST
