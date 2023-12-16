SRU Steels Limited announced that Mr. Apoorv Agwarwal (DIN: 02763242), has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 16" December, 2023, citing pre-occupation and other personal commitments. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a member of Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company. Mr. Anand Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 02459795) has tendered his resignation as the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 16" December, 2023, citing some personal and other professional commitments.

Consequently, he shall also cease to be a member of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company. Mr. Naresh Kumar Garg (DIN: 00986846) has tendered his resignation as the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from the closure of business hours on 16% December, 2023, citing due to personal & reasons and with a wish to reduce his commitments. Ms. Richa Singla (DIN: 00082722) has tendered her resignation as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from the closure of business hours on 16% December, 2023, citing due to her personal reasons.

The company announced the appointment of Mr. Mayank Bhandari (DIN: 06478224) as the Additional Director categories as Managing Director for a period of 03 years from 16" December, 2023 to 15% December, 2026 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Ms. Minaxi Pareek (DIN: 09769729) has been appointed as Additional Director category of Chairperson of the Company with effect from 16TM December, 2023 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.