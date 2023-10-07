SRU Steels Limited announced that Mr. Rajiv Ramchandra Mittal (DIN: 00082115) has tendered his resignation from the position of the independent director and chairmanship of audit committee and membership of nomination and remuneration committee and stakeholder relationship committee of the company due to personal & professional reasons with effect from the close of the business hours of October 07, 2023 and also announced that Mr. Ashok mahawar (DIN: 02600539) also tendered his resignation from the position of the independent director and member of the audit committee, nomination and remuneration committee and stakeholder relationship committee of the company due to professional commitments with effect from the close of the business hours of October 7, 2023.