SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : Construction of the first office skyscraper in Finland to begin in Kalasatama, Helsinki

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 2 MARCH 2023 12:00 EET

Construction of the first office skyscraper in Finland to begin in Kalasatama, Helsinki

Today, SRV and the real estate investment company Niam have signed an agreement to build Finland's first office skyscraper - Horisontti. Rising to 26 stories, it will be the fifth tower building in Kalasatama, and the tallest office building in Finland when completed. Construction work will begin in April and Horisontti will be completed in spring 2025. SRV will move its own offices in the Helsinki metropolitan area to Horisontti upon its completion. The project will be recognised in SRV's order backlog in March. Niam has made a separate deal on the plot with the City of Helsinki.

"It's great to be able to start up the construction of this project with Niam after the long joint development phase. Launching Horisontti right now shows that there is demand for a unique tower construction concept in the business premises market even in the current market situation," says Saku Sipola, President & CEO of SRV. "Horisontti is also a significant project for the implementation of our strategy, as we seek to increase the share of our project portfolio accounted for by business premises and housing built as development projects. We have a high market share in buildings rising over 20 stories in Finland - and now we can harness our tower building expertise in the construction of business premises as well," says Sipola.

SRV holds a market share of 80 per cent in the construction of skyscrapers that are over 100 metres high. SRV has previously built three residential towers in Kalasatama - Majakka, Loisto and Lumo One - and is currently building a fourth, Visio. In addition, SRV has built Niittyhuippu in Espoo and the Torni Hotel in Tampere.

Antti Muilu, country manager for Niam Finland, noted: "We are very happy to acquire Kalasataman Horisontti and together with SRV support the transition to more environmentally friendly building development and sustainable property ownership. The premises will offer the tenants and visitors a unique experience and a reason to come to the office. Through this project Niam and SRV will create a magnificent landmark building that will meet the qualitative and functional requirements of users now and in the future."

SRV to be the main tenant in Horisontti

SRV will also move its own offices in the Helsinki metropolitan area to Finland's tallest office building upon its completion.

"When we were considering the Horisontti business premises concepts, we, too, fell in love with this solution - and decided to move our offices to Horisontti. At Horisontti, we are creating business premises of the future, which offer new dimensions to working closely and, most importantly, the conditions for meeting people. As a large builder of business premises, we want our own business premises to show the way towards the work culture of the future - supported by state-of-the-art premises that focus on personnel comfort and interactions. We and our personnel will be part of the urban and rapidly evolving milieu of Kalasatama, which we've been actively developing for years," says Saku Sipola.

Offices and a scenic restaurant in the country's best vantage point - with services just an elevator ride away

Horisontti will be located on top of the northwest corner of the REDI shopping centre, and it will have unobstructed views to the south and west towards the centre of Helsinki and the sea beyond. Horisontti will rise to a height of 111 metres above sea level. Floors 5-26 of the tower will have a total of around 11,500 square meters of leasable office space.

"Horisontti offers an opportunity to have unique office space over the rooftops of Helsinki. It combines a good location, adaptable premises and a working environment that promotes well-being with close access to services. A wide range of business premises will be available - from 250 square metres up to several thousand. From the office tower, an elevator will take you down to the REDI shopping centre and its services, public transport connections and the parking garage," says Olli Viita, Director, Project Development at SRV.

The 24th floor of Horisontti will also feature the highest scenic restaurant in the Helsinki metropolitan area - open to everyone, it will boast views over the Helsinki metropolitan area all the way to Tallinn. The tendering process for the restaurant concept is about to be launched. A terrace will adjoin the restaurant. Primary access to the restaurant will be next to the main entrance to the REDI shopping centre, with a scenic lift going up to the restaurant.

Flexible, lifecycle-wise business premises

The frame structure of the tower building will utilise a pillar beam system, like the adjacent Lumo One and Visio. Its premises will also be adaptable in terms of their state-of-the-art building systems, enabling high energy-efficiency, adaptable premises, suitability for multiple purposes and a working environment that supports well-being. When the building has been completed, we aim to secure an international LEED Platinum environmental certificate for it. Energy-efficient, adjustable ventilation, heating and cooling will be installed to ensure that indoor conditions will always be excellent.

Predesigned functional space concepts will facilitate the design of working environments and ensure that the business premises will be suitable for the needs of a wide range of companies. We offer concepts for agile working based on free mobility, the needs of creative work and interactions with people, and work in which confidentiality and privacy are vital.

Learn more about Horisontti: www.kalasatamanhorisontti.fi/en/

