SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : F-Secure to be the tenant of a new wooden office building in Wood City

SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 09 FEBRUARY 2022 09:00 EET

F-Secure to be the tenant of a new wooden office building in Wood City

F-Secure, a leading Finnish cyber security company, has chosen the wooden office building to be developed at SRV's Wood City as its new headquarters. The building will be part of the wooden quarter developed by SRV in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki, which is also the location of Supercell's head office. Construction will begin in the spring and the new premises will be ready for use in 2024.

Wood City is a wooden city quarter that consists of two offices and two residential apartment buildings. This new office building will be the last property to be constructed on the site; it will have a total floor area of about 8,700 square metres with seven floors and a basement. The first floor, basement and elevator and stairwell shafts of the office building will be made of concrete, and floors 2-7 will be made of wood. Wood is impressively utilised in various forms as surface materials for exterior walls, wooden frames, flat roof and facade cladding. Laminated beam is used as the material in the load-bearing columns of the wooden frame. The load-bearing intermediate floor is implemented with CLT slab solutions. Also the sculptural lobby roof is upholstered with spruce CLT lamella structures.

SRV's lifecycle-wise approach will be evident in both its materials and energy solutions. When completed, international LEED Platinum environmental certification will be sought for the building. The building's energy class will be A. A total of over 300 square meters of solar panels will be installed on the roof of the office building.

"Wood construction is gaining a foothold in the field of office construction, too. From the very beginning, the idea behind Wood City has been to introduce a new way of looking at business premises in Finland and create a unique wooden quarter that combines design with sustainable development. We're creating a lifecycle-wise city by using a renewable construction material that binds carbon dioxide, ensuring that the premises are energy-efficient and better utilising the space around buildings, which is especially beneficial as the urban structure becomes increasingly compact," says Jouni Forsman, who heads up SRV's construction of business premises in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Work environment designed for the user's needs

The design of the building has been carried out in close collaboration with F-Secure, to accommodate their needs. The goal is to create a work environment that is appropriate to the company's culture and operations and provides facilities where employees will enjoy working in the future.

"SRV's wood-built office building was chosen as F-Secure's new headquarters, as it offers the opportunity to take into account flexible working opportunities, sustainable environmental thinking and the well-being of employees. The perception of the workplace and workspaces is changing and in the future, companies will need more flexible solutions to the needs of varying situations and different teams. It´s great that we get to influence the space design of our Headquarters from the beginning and we can involve our employees in developing their own workspaces", says Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO of F-Secure.

"The project aroused immense interest from day one, and SRV has been driving it forward for several years with a number of partners. The agreement that has now been signed with F-Secure further bolsters the significance of this great area in the construction of Finnish business premises and gives the important final push for the progress of the project," says Jouni Forsman.

Wood City is a unique wooden quarter jointly developed by SRV and Stora Enso in a prime location in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. SRV is responsible for the construction of Wood City. Wood City was designed by Anttinen Oiva, Architects, the winner of the architectural competition for the project with its proposal titled Stories. A hotel building was previously planned on the site, but the Covid pandemic delayed the progress of the project, which eventually led to SRV's decision to build the building as an office instead of a hotel.

