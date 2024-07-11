SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 11 JULY 2024 13:00 EEST

Invitation to SRV Group Plc's January-June 2024 half-year financial report results briefing



SRV Group Plc will publish its January-June 2024 half-year financialreport on Thursday 18 July 2024 at 8:30 EEST. The report can be found on the company's website at www.srv.fi/en/investors.

SRV will present the financial results to the analysts, investors and representatives of the media at a webcast on the same day, 18 July 2024, starting at 11.00 EEST. The event will be held in Finnish and hosted by CEO Saku Sipola and CFO Jarkko Rantala.

The event can be followed live at https://srv.videosync.fi/q2-2024. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.srv.fi/en/investors later the same day.



For further information, please contact:

Jarkko Rantala, CFO, tel. +358 40 674 1949, jarkko.rantala@srv.fi

Miia Eloranta, Senior Vice President, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 50 441 4221, miia.eloranta@srv.fi



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.srv.fi

SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes the wellbeing of both the environment and people into consideration. We call this approach life-cycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter - and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland. In 2023, our revenue totalled EUR 610 million. In addition to approximately 800 in-house staff, we had a network of around 3,300 partners.

SRV - Building for life