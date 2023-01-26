Advanced search
2023-01-26
4.200 EUR   -0.94%
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : Invitation to SRV Group Plc's January – December 2022 financial results briefing

01/26/2023 | 05:23am EST
SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 26 JANUARY 2023 12:00 EET

SRV Group Plc will publish its January - December 2022 financial statements release on Thursday 2 February 2023 at 8:30 EET. The report can be found on the company's website at www.srv.fi/en/investors.

SRV will present the financial results to the analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media at a webcast on the same day, 2 February 2023, starting at 11.00 EET. The event will be held in Finnish and hosted by CEO Saku Sipola and CFO Jarkko Rantala.

The event can be followed live at https://srv.videosync.fi/tilinpaatos_2022. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.srv.fi/en/investorslater the same day.

For further information, please contact:
Jarkko Rantala, CFO, tel. +358 40 674 1949, jarkko.rantala@srv.fi
Miia Eloranta, Senior Vice President, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 50 441 4221, miia.eloranta@srv.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.srv.fi

SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes into consideration the wellbeing of both the environment and people. We call this approach lifecycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter - and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland. In 2021, our revenue totalled EUR 932.6 million. In addition to about 1,000 SRV employees, we have a network of around 3,600 partners.

SRV - Building for life

