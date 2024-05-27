SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 27 MAY 2024 09:00 EEST

Senate Properties has selected SRV as its alliance partner for the Kuopio Main Police Station

SRV and Senate Properties have signed an agreement for the construction of the Kuopio Main Police Station. The project will be implemented under a spearhead alliance project model, and is valued at about EUR 70 million. It will be entered into SRV's order backlog after the final decision on its construction has been made. The sourcing of designers will begin immediately, and general planning for the project will be launched in the autumn and continue until early 2025. A decision will then be made on whether to transition to the construction phase. Before the project can be implemented, the Government's Ministerial Finance Committee must endorse the project, the Ministry of the Interior must make a decision on financing the lease, and Senate Properties' Board of Directors must approve the investment and give permission to launch construction.

"We're excited about collaborating with Senate Properties again. This project will enable us to utilise the expertise we've gained from implementing security-classified projects for Senate Properties in the past. We delivered the new Hämeenlinna Women's Prison, the Joensuu Court and Police Building, and the renovation of the Lappeenranta Police Department. We're currently working on two police station projects for Senate Properties: a main police station and prison in both Oulu and Vantaa," says Kimmo Hyry, Unit Director atSRV.

"We're pleased to announce that SRV has been selected as our alliance partner for the new main police station project in the Savilahti district of Kuopio. Our collaboration will enable a smooth and efficient construction process, and we're eager to start work on our joint project," says Outi Hiltunen, a development manager at Senate Properties.

Lifecycle wisdom strongly featured

The construction of Kuopio Main Police Station is scheduled to begin in 2025, so that it can be opened in spring 2028. The total area of the project will be approximately 15,300 square metres (gross). The new main police station will provide significant operational and logistical benefits, and will also make better use of space. The project's design and implementation is being steered by up-to-date EU taxonomy criteria, which focus on sustainable construction solutions that are in the best interests of the climate and environment. Construction of the police station will focus on healthy indoor air and meeting Finland's "Healthy Building" criteria. The P1 cleanliness classification for construction work and the M1 emissions class for construction materials will also be utilised to achieve the targets set for the building's indoor air.

"SRV will take a lifecycle-wise approach to the construction of the police station, which will be reflected in the materials, energy solutions and other solutions to support biodiversity," says SRV's Project Director Harri Martin. "During the development phase, the parties will work together to find the technical implementation solutions that will best meet the project's objectives. Special attention will be paid to implementing optimal low-carbon solutions."

Senate Properties is the client and developer of the project - the company is responsible for the construction, maintenance and development of the state's properties and work environments. In its operations, Senate Properties complies with the state's cost price-based lease system, in which rents are used to cover property investments, maintenance and other related costs.

Additional information:

Kimmo Hyry, Unit Director, SRV, tel. +358400 158 088, kimmo.hyry@srv.fi

Harri Martin, Project Director, SRV, tel. +358400 646 600, harri.martin@srv.fi

Heli Pulkkinen, Communications Specialist, SRV, tel. +35850 411 0787, heli.pulkkinen@srv.fi

Outi Hiltunen, Construction Manager, Senate Properties, tel. +35850 514 6431, outi.hiltunen@senaatti.fi

Distribution:

Media

www.srv.fi

You can also find us on social media:

FacebookLinkedInXInstagram

SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes the well-being of both the environment and people into consideration. We call this approach life-cycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter - and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland. In 2023, our revenue totalled EUR 610 million. In addition to approximately 800 in-house staff, we have a network of around 3,300 partners.

SRV - Building for life