  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. SRV Yhtiöt Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRV1V   FI4000523675

SRV YHTIÖT OYJ

(SRV1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:02:05 2023-05-16 am EDT
3.760 EUR   +0.80%
06:12aSrv Yhtiöt Oyj : sells a housing portfolio to eQ – The sale includes two residential buildings in Tampere and Espoo
PU
04/27Srv Yhtiöt Oyj : 2023_Q1_SRV_Interim Report Presentation
PU
04/27Srv Yhtiöt Oyj : SRV_Q1_2023_Interim Report
PU
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : sells a housing portfolio to eQ – The sale includes two residential buildings in Tampere and Espoo

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT
SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 16 MAY 2023 12:05 EEST

SRV sells a housing portfolio to eQ - The sale includes two residential buildings in Tampere and Espoo

SRV sells a housing portfolio consisting of two residential buildings to a housing fund managed by eQ. The agreements include the residential building Asunto Oy Tampereen Kissanpäivät located in Kissanmaa, Tampere, and Asunto Oy Espoon Anna Sahlsténinkatu 15, located in Perkkaa, Espoo. The total agreement value is EUR 35 million and the projects will be added to SRV's order backlog for May.

Construction in both projects will start late in spring 2023, and the buildings are expected to be completed at the beginning of 2025.

"The projects are a natural continuation of our previous cooperation with eQ, and we are happy to start these two housing construction projects. This is an excellent example of SRV's development projects carried out in close cooperation with investors," says Jorma Seppä, SRV's Senior Vice President, Housing in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

The residential units in Tampereen Kissanpäivät, which will be built near Kaleva in Tampere, will have studios, two and three-room flats and one four-room flat. The total number of residential units will be 52. The property will be heated with geothermal energy, which will also be used to provide underfloor heating and cooling in individual apartments. The total floor area for residential use will be 2,355 m2.

Anna Sahlsténinkatu will have studios as well as flats with two, three or four rooms. The total number of residential units will be 86. The heating method for the property will be district heating. The total floor area for residential use will be 3,775 m2.

In terms of energy efficiency, both buildings are in class A, and the sites will use electricity produced by solar panels to meet the electricity needs of the buildings. In addition, the parking spaces on the sites will be equipped with infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

"The projects complement our diverse offering in Espoo and Tampere and also contribute well to our goals for sustainable investments. Cooperation with SRV has been smooth, and we hope that this will continue with new projects in the future as well," says Markus Pitkänen, Investment Director at eQ Asset Management Ltd.

Enquiries:

Tuomas Kokkila, Head of Transactions, SRV, tel. +358 (0)50 469 1822, tuomas.kokkila@srv.fi
Jorma Seppä, SVP, Housing, Helsinki Metropolitan area, SRV, tel. +358 (0)40 727 3771 jorma.seppa@srv.fi
Riikka Leinonen, Communications Specialist, SRV, tel. +358 (0)40 182 1631, riikka.leinonen@srv.fi
Markus Pitkänen, Investment Director, eQ Asset Management Ltd, tel. +358 (0)50 371 2898, markus.pitkanen@eq.fi

Images used in the news release:

As Oy Tampereen Kissanpäivät: Arkkitehtitoimisto Helamaa & Heiskanen Oy (architects), SRV

As Oy Espoon Anna Sahlsténinkatu 15: Arkkitehtitoimisto Kanttia 2 Oy, SRV

Distribution:

Media

www.srv.fi

You can also find us on the social media:

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram

SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes the wellbeing of both the environment and people into consideration. We call this approach lifecycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter - and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland. In 2022, our revenue totalled EUR 770.1 million. In addition to approximately 1,000 in-house staff, we have a network of around 3,800 partners.

SRV - Building for life

Attachments

Disclaimer

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
