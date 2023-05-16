SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : sells a housing portfolio to eQ – The sale includes two residential buildings in Tampere and Espoo

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 16 MAY 2023 12:05 EEST

SRV sells a housing portfolio to eQ - The sale includes two residential buildings in Tampere and Espoo

SRV sells a housing portfolio consisting of two residential buildings to a housing fund managed by eQ. The agreements include the residential building Asunto Oy Tampereen Kissanpäivät located in Kissanmaa, Tampere, and Asunto Oy Espoon Anna Sahlsténinkatu 15, located in Perkkaa, Espoo. The total agreement value is EUR 35 million and the projects will be added to SRV's order backlog for May.

Construction in both projects will start late in spring 2023, and the buildings are expected to be completed at the beginning of 2025.

"The projects are a natural continuation of our previous cooperation with eQ, and we are happy to start these two housing construction projects. This is an excellent example of SRV's development projects carried out in close cooperation with investors," says Jorma Seppä, SRV's Senior Vice President, Housing in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

The residential units in Tampereen Kissanpäivät, which will be built near Kaleva in Tampere, will have studios, two and three-room flats and one four-room flat. The total number of residential units will be 52. The property will be heated with geothermal energy, which will also be used to provide underfloor heating and cooling in individual apartments. The total floor area for residential use will be 2,355 m2.

Anna Sahlsténinkatu will have studios as well as flats with two, three or four rooms. The total number of residential units will be 86. The heating method for the property will be district heating. The total floor area for residential use will be 3,775 m2.

In terms of energy efficiency, both buildings are in class A, and the sites will use electricity produced by solar panels to meet the electricity needs of the buildings. In addition, the parking spaces on the sites will be equipped with infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

"The projects complement our diverse offering in Espoo and Tampere and also contribute well to our goals for sustainable investments. Cooperation with SRV has been smooth, and we hope that this will continue with new projects in the future as well," says Markus Pitkänen, Investment Director at eQ Asset Management Ltd.

