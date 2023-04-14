Advanced search
    SRV1V   FI4000523675

SRV YHTIÖT OYJ

(SRV1V)
2023-04-13
3.780 EUR   -0.53%
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : to build Europe's most environmentally friendly galvanising plant in the Turku region

04/14/2023 | 02:16am EDT
SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 14 APRIL 2023 09:00 EEST

SRV to build Europe's most environmentally friendly galvanising plant in the Turku region

SRV and Aurajoki Oy have signed an agreement to build a hot-dip galvanising plant in Lieto in the Turku region. The project will be carried out in the form of a cooperative project management contract, with SRV's share of the project valued at approximately EUR 12 million. Preparations for construction will begin immediately. The project will be recognised in SRV's order backlog in April.

The project involves the construction of new production and office premises for Aurajoki Oy, a company specialising in surface treatments for metals. The scope of construction is approximately 6,200 square metres of gross floor area. Construction work will begin in May 2023 and is due for completion in June 2024.

"SRV has a longstanding tradition of office construction and project management contracting all over Finland. We are delighted to have been chosen to build a modern galvanising plant, which will be implemented with a lifecycle-wise approach to energy efficiency and the diverse needs of the future. We worked closely with the client during the development phase to drive the project forward. This is reflected in the swift transition to the implementation phase," states Henri Sulankivi, Senior Vice President, Regional Units at SRV.

The new production plant's overall emissions and energy consumption have been minimised. The surplus energy generated in the plant's processes will be recovered and fed into the district heating network. In addition, the plant will utilise process technology that reduces raw material consumption and waste. A solar power system will also be constructed in the building at a later date.

"The building will become Europe's most environmentally friendly and modern hot-dip galvanising plant. This is the largest investment in Aurajoki's 55 years of history, based on utilising the best technology available worldwide. Maximising the environmental benefits will require some unusual construction technology, especially in technical building services, which play a key role in ensuring energy efficiency and exploiting the waste heat from the production process," says Ralf Sohlström, CEO of Aurajoki Oy.

Hot-dip galvanising is an environmentally friendly surface treatment technique that protects steel from the corrosive effects of environmental conditions. The production plant's target lifecycle is 50 years for the frame structures and networks and 25 years for the building's technical systems.

Additional information:

Henri Sulankivi, Senior Vice President, Regional Units, SRV, tel. +358 (0)40 820 7228, henri.sulankivi@srv.fi

Riikka Leinonen, Communications Specialist, SRV, tel. +358 40 182 1631, riikka.leinonen@srv.fi

Ralf Sohlström, CEO, Aurajoki Oy, tel. +358 40 770 2720, ralf.sohlstrom@aurajoki.fi

Image used in the bulletin: LPR-arkkitehdit Oy

Distribution:

Media

www.srv.fi

SRV in brief

SRV is a Finnish developer and innovator in the construction industry. We are building a more sustainable and responsible urban environment that fosters economic value and takes the wellbeing of both the environment and people into consideration. We call this approach lifecycle wisdom. Our genuine engagement and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter - and listening is one of our most important ways of working. We believe that the only way to change the world is through discussion.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland. In 2021, our revenue totalled EUR 932.6 million. In addition to approximately 1,000 in-house staff, we have a network of around 3,600 partners.

SRV - Building for life

Attachments

Disclaimer

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer