    SRV1V   FI0009015309

SRV YHTIÖT OYJ

(SRV1V)
SRV Yhtiöt Oyj : to build multipurpose shipbuilding hall at RMC's Rauma Shipyard

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 13 OCTOBER 2021 15.00 EET

SRV to build multipurpose shipbuilding hall at RMC's Rauma Shipyard

SRV has made an agreement to build a multipurpose shipbuilding hall at Rauma Shipyard. Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) signed the agreement on behalf of the other contractual party, a real estate company that will be established. The project will be carried out as a cooperative project management contract valued at about EUR 26 million, of which SRV's contract accounts for around EUR 19 million.

The new multipurpose hall will provide optimal premises for the construction of government vessels, which are smaller than commercial vessels. The intention is to use the hall for building passenger-car ferries as well. The new building will have a gross floor area of approximately 13,000 metres squared, and the hall is planned to be about 180 metres long, 40 metres wide and 30 metres high. Construction work will start in November 2021 and the new multipurpose hall is scheduled for completion in late 2022 and the office building in February 2023.

"We're bringing our expertise to a project that will significantly promote Finnish shipbuilding. Even at the construction stage, this project is ensuring versatility in the future use of the building and considering cost optimisation from the user's perspective. Close cooperation will guarantee a successful result," says Lari Mallius, Regional Director at SRV.

"We specialise in the construction and maintenance of passenger-car ferries, icebreakers, and Defence Force vessels. Rauma Shipyard has been one of the world's leading specialists in this area for decades. This project is a fine example of how top experts can cooperate to further develop an existing shipyard that specialises in technologically advanced, state-of-the-art vessels. The new hall has been optimised for the construction of government vessels, which is a sign of our commitment to the Squadron 2020 project," says Jyrki Heinimaa, CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions.

Architect Tero Leino is responsible for the architectural design of the multipurpose hall, Sweco for construction design, and Planneri Group and LST-Engineering Oy for structural engineering and the design of technical building systems.

Additional information:
Henri Sulankivi, Senior Vice President, Regional Units, SRV, tel. +358 40 820 7228, henri.sulankivi@srv.fi
Lari Mallius, Regional Director, Southwest Finland, SRV, tel. +358 50 326 2408, lari.mallius@srv.fi
Johanna Ylitalo, Communications Manager, SRV, tel. +358 40 510 8604, johanna.ylitalo@srv.fi
Toni Salminen, Communications Specialist, Rauma Marine Constructions, tel. +358 41 730 9384, toni.salminen@rmcfinland.fi

Image used in the bulletin: Architect Tero Leino, SRV

Distribution:
Media
SRV in brief

SRV is a developer and innovator in the construction industry. Our mission is to create a new lifecycle-wise reality in which construction-related solutions safeguard well-being, financial value and the best interests of users, residents and the environment - for years and generations to come. Our genuine cooperation and enthusiasm for our work comes across in every encounter. Sustainability is reflected in all our activities.

Our company, established in 1987, is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. We operate in growth centres in Finland and Russia. In 2020, our revenue totalled EUR 975.5 million. In addition to around 1,000 SRV employees, we employ a network of about 4,200 subcontractors.

SRV - Building for life

Disclaimer

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
