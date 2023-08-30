SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 30 AUGUST 2023 10:00 EEST

SRV to start the construction of an annex to the National Museum of Finland

SRV and Senate Properties have signed an agreement on an additional building project for the National Museum of Finland. The new building will be implemented under a spearhead alliance project model and the total cost estimate is around EUR 54 million, of which SRV's contract accounts for around EUR 48 million. The project started with a development phase in the winter 2022. During the development phase, the parties have work together to find the final technical implementation solutions that meet the project's objectives best. The project will be recognised in SRV's order backlog in August and it will thus continue to strengthen the company's order backlog, which already started growing last year. The construction starts in September.

The project will build an annex to the National Museum, which was completed in 1910. Most of the functions of the annex will be located underground. This is the largest construction project in the 100-year-plus history of the National Museum. It will provide additional space for its vigorously renewed museum activities. The annex will be built on the museum's current plot and will be connected to the historical main building. The annex will have a floor area of about 5,900 square metres, of which approximately 600 will be above ground. The rest of the premises will be underground on two levels.

Special attention will be paid to implementing the lowest possible carbon solutions in the building. SRV's construction sites became emission-free from the beginning of 2022, and the Senate has committed itself to emission-free sites with the Green Deal agreement. The common goal of the project is to minimize the carbon footprint of the new building and maximize its' carbon handprint. The annex of the National Museum will be completed in summer 2026.

"SRV has already cooperated with Senate Properties in several demanding projects. It is especially great to be involved in building the annex of the Finnish national treasure, the National Museum, which is significant both in terms of architecture and technical solutions. During the development phase of the project, we achieved the goals set to start the implementation phase in cooperation with the project partners, and we are excited to start implementing a very important project for us.", says Unit Director Marko Räisänen, who is heading up the project at SRV.

The client and developer of the project is Senate Properties, which is responsible for government owned premises and manages a large number of culture-historically valuable properties.

"The project will be implemented using the Senate spearhead alliance model, which we have developed to implement our particularly demanding construction projects. In cooperation with SRV and the rest of the project organisation, we will develop the project so that the goals set for the project by the client are achieved with the best possible result," says Developer Manager Jukka Lallo from Senate Properties.

The extension is being designed by JKMM Architects and is based on their proposal "Atlas", which won the general two-stage architectural competition. The National Museum main building was designed by the trio of architects Herman Gesellius, Armas Lindgren and Eliel Saarinen.

