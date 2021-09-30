Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
Bill Stone: SS&C 35th Anniversary and Evolution of Asset Management

09/30/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
As the industry has grown and matured over the last 35 years, SS&C has partnered with asset managers throughout the journey. Bill Stone founded SS&C in 1986 with four employees, focusing on enabling asset managers to manage their books electronically. Today, the company has around 25,000 employees and more than 100 offices, serving 18,000 customers across the financial and healthcare industries. SS&C owns and operates the entire technology stack encompassing investment accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance measurement, risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

This year, as SS&C celebrates its 35th anniversary, SS&C is also celebrating record growth. IDC recently named SS&C the fourth largest FinTech company by revenue on the IDC FinTech 100 list. This recognition is a significant achievement, especially for Bill, who famously started the company with personal savings of just $20,000.

Bill recently sat down with ETF Express' Beverly Chandler to discuss the evolution of the asset management industry, technology's role, and how SS&C has adapted to the latest changes in the financial services ecosystem. Watch his interview here:

As SS&C continues to expand our range of services and optimize operations for businesses across our customer ecosystem, we will be rolling out a special Executive Spotlight series to focus on the talent that makes that growth possible. We'll interview long-time SS&C employees about their business and personal development at the company, what inspires them, and what excites them about the future. Stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks and subscribe to our eBriefing.


Company News and Events

Bill Stone , Anniversary

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 980 M - -
Net income 2021 722 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 17 863 M 17 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 24 600
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 69,98 $
Average target price 85,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Christy Bremner Senior VP-Institutional & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.81%17 863
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.69%2 134 229
SEA LIMITED56.63%172 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.73%97 538
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-23.69%76 484
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE36.61%69 294