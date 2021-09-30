Bill Stone: SS&C 35th Anniversary and Evolution of Asset Management

As the industry has grown and matured over the last 35 years, SS&C has partnered with asset managers throughout the journey. Bill Stone founded SS&C in 1986 with four employees, focusing on enabling asset managers to manage their books electronically. Today, the company has around 25,000 employees and more than 100 offices, serving 18,000 customers across the financial and healthcare industries. SS&C owns and operates the entire technology stack encompassing investment accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance measurement, risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

This year, as SS&C celebrates its 35th anniversary, SS&C is also celebrating record growth. IDC recently named SS&C the fourth largest FinTech company by revenue on the IDC FinTech 100 list. This recognition is a significant achievement, especially for Bill, who famously started the company with personal savings of just $20,000.

Bill recently sat down with ETF Express' Beverly Chandler to discuss the evolution of the asset management industry, technology's role, and how SS&C has adapted to the latest changes in the financial services ecosystem.

