Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:09 2022-08-18 pm EDT
61.40 USD   -0.15%
01:34pPROPOSED SEC DEALER EXPANSION : What You Need to Know
PU
08/16SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Capitalizing on Investment in Renewables
PU
08/15INSIDER SELL : SS&C Technologies Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Proposed SEC Dealer Expansion: What You Need to Know

08/18/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently proposed new rules that would expand the definition of who qualifies as a "dealer." The proposed qualitative standards would require certain market participants (excluding persons who have or control less than $50 million, and companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940) to register with the SEC, become a member of a self-regulatory organization and comply with federal securities laws and regulations if they meet any of the following:

  • Routinely make roughly comparable purchases and sales of the same or substantially similar securities in a day
  • Routinely express trading interests that are at or near the best available prices and that are communicated and represented in a way that makes them accessible to other market participants
  • Earn revenue primarily from capturing bid-ask spreads, or from capturing any incentives offered by trading venues to liquidity-supplying trading interests

Additionally, a market participant who buys and sells more than $25 billion of trading volume in government securities in each of four of the previous six calendar months would be considered to have satisfied the standards, regardless of whether any of the other qualitative standards are met.

Comments to the SEC in response to this proposal noted the overlap with other rules (such as Consolidated Audit Trail and the Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine), the effect on the private fund market, the potential for broad interpretation of the standards, and whether the proposal oversteps the bounds of authority. The proposal is not yet finalized, and it's not clear how much of the commentary the Commission will take into account. However, some version of the proposal will almost certainly become enacted.

Firms need the right set of tools to respond to these new requirements. Look for a tool that can aggregate portfolios across business lines, understand securities and associated volumes on a daily basis, portfolio trading for multiple month periods in a rolling format, and the ability to capture and submit transaction data to TRACE and/or CAT.

To find out more about the SEC proposal, and how SS&C can help you prepare, download our latest whitepaper.


Alternative Investments, Wealth Management

SEC , broker-dealer , dealer

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
01:34pPROPOSED SEC DEALER EXPANSION : What You Need to Know
PU
08/16SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Capitalizing on Investment in Renewables
PU
08/15INSIDER SELL : SS&C Technologies Holdings
MT
08/12SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index
PR
08/11Alerian energy infrastructure etf declares third quarter distribution of $0.27624
PR
08/11Alerian mlp etf declares third quarter distribution of $0.74
PR
08/04SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/04SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on J..
CI
08/01CGS-CIMB Chooses SS&C to Power New Wealth Management Business
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 356 M - -
Net income 2022 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 15 682 M 15 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 24 900
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 61,49 $
Average target price 75,89 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Treasurer & Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Christy Bremner Senior VP-Institutional & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-24.99%15 682
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.38%2 172 633
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.45%72 466
SYNOPSYS INC.3.39%58 282
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.74%56 795
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.2.50%52 309