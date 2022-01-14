Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SEC Rule 18f-4: Backtesting 101

01/14/2022 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The SEC Rule 18f-4 comes into effect August 2022, changing the regulatory framework for derivatives use by registered investment companies, including mutual funds, ETFs, and closed-end funds. One of the many requirements of the Rule is to conduct backtesting on those funds that require a VaR based leverage limit.

What is backtesting?

Backtesting is a technique used to determine the appropriateness of a model and its assumptions compared to the observed results. In the case of a VaR model it will typically involve comparing each day's actual P&L to the previous day's calculated VaR.

Over the long-term, it is expected that the daily P&L would exceed the prior day's VaR 99% for 1% of observations. For instance, if over the long-term the fund's actual daily P&L exceeds the previous day's VaR only 3% of the time rather than the expected 1%, the VaR could be underestimating the fund's risk.

The purpose of backtesting a VaR model is to validate the VaR model assumptions such as return distributions, specified risk factors and others. If a model fails the backtest, one or more of these assumptions may require adjustment to achieve the required model accuracy.

For 18f-4, what are the backtesting requirements?

Applicable funds which are not limited derivative users must conduct backtesting on a regular basis-at least weekly. The reporting must note as an exception any day(s) in which the actual P&L exceeded the day(s)' calculated VaR.

At a minimum, 18f-4 requires that funds will retain each day's actual P&L and each day's calculated VaR and conduct the required comparison at the end of each week.

How do I implement an 18f-4 solution with VaR model backtesting?

The August 2022 18f-4 requirement date is fast approaching. Funds must identify a solution that supports all the complex calculations for 18f-4, including backtesting.

You will need a head start in determining the ideal VaR methodology to report on and determine the suitable benchmark for your fund and to accumulate results prior to the reporting requirement date.

The best approach to simplify and streamline 18f-4 calculations is to use a single provider for N-PORT reporting. The goal is to use a turnkey managed service solution that solves all analytic needs for 18f-4 compliance.

For more information, view a demo of the SS&C Algorithmics 18f-4 Risk Analytics Service or contact us today.


Alternative Investments, Asset Management, Regulation

compliance , 18f-4 , backtesting

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
12:42aSEC RULE 18F-4 : Backtesting 101
PU
01/13SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index
PR
01/10UBS Adjusts SS&C Technologies Holdings Price Target to $103 From $102, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
01/10SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : wins two categories in WatersTechnology awards
PU
01/07SS&C to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
01/07RISKY BUSINESS : Getting Advisors to Talk about ESG to Clients
PU
01/06SS&C Intralinks Predicts Sustained Growth for M&A in Q1 2022
PR
01/05SS&C Launches 18f-4 Risk Analytics Service
PR
01/05SS&C Launches 18f-4 Risk Analytics Service
CI
01/04Rivernorth opportunities fund, inc. declares monthly distributions of $0.17 per share
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 023 M - -
Net income 2021 749 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 21 112 M 21 112 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 24 600
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 83,03 $
Average target price 91,42 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Christy Bremner Senior VP-Institutional & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.2.76%21 112
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-5.37%2 389 565
SEA LIMITED-10.33%112 725
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.92%81 030
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-10.03%70 737
SYNOPSYS, INC.-8.12%51 953