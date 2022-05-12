Log in
SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

05/12/2022 | 09:02am EDT
WINDSOR, Conn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.20 per share, consistent with its quarterly dividend policy. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is
available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter,
LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-announces-common-stock-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-301545939.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2022
