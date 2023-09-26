The eighth annual LP survey highlights views on alternative investment performance and investment plans for 2024

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the results of the SS&C Intralinks 2024 LP Survey*. Produced in association with Private Equity Wire, the survey of 251 investors globally found most limited partners (LPs)—plan to increase or maintain their allocations to alternatives over the next 12 months despite macroeconomic headwinds. Private debt strategies stood out as one of the most attractive asset classes, with most respondents agreeing the asset class will play a more prominent role in the industry.

"In an era of higher interest rates, persistent inflation, less dealmaking and falling valuations, investors are understandably concerned about performance," said Ken Bisconti, co-head of SS&C Intralinks. "Despite these concerns, only 9% of LPs plan to reduce their exposure to alternatives – a strong vote of confidence for the sector. These macro trends are also creating an environment where private debt strategies can shine."

Other key findings include the following:

Private equity generated the best risk-adjusted returns of alternative assets for more than half of investors over the past 12 months.

More than two-thirds of LPs surveyed were offered a chance to invest in GP-led secondary or continuation funds over the past 12 months.

LPs are most concerned about valuations when it comes to the welfare of their portfolios and a large majority worry about banks pulling back from lending on buyouts.

LPs say GPs can improve their relationships with better report analytics (62%) and more frequent conversations with portfolio managers.

There is room for improvement in data security, governance and usability of GP technology, with disparate LP dashboards flagged as the biggest frustration for more than half of respondents.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

