SS&C Partners with Coinbase to Expand Digital Asset Trading

Partnership Enables SS&C Eze to Offer Front-to-Back Crypto Management Solution

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C Eze has partnered with Coinbase to offer clients access to Coinbase Prime, a leading institutional platform for digital assets. With the partnership, traders using Eze Investment Suite can manage their crypto trading processes in one place, from pre-trade compliance to custody.

Coinbase Prime is a fully integrated platform built specifically for institutions providing secure custody, smart order routing, data and analytics, trade settlement, and reporting. Coinbase is trusted by more than 14,500 institutional clients. With the integration, institutional traders on Eze Investment Suite can access a diverse liquidity pool of digital assets, and gain a holistic view of their crypto investments alongside their traditional securities holdings in their portfolios across trading tools.

"We are excited to significantly expand our digital asset trading capabilities with this partnership with Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and a leading crypto platform," said Michael Hutner, General Manager, SS&C Eze. "As more institutions diversify with digital assets, SS&C Eze is dedicated to providing the tools and access to ensure they can manage these investments seamlessly."

SS&C Eze's institutional digital asset trading platform provides seamless broker-agnostic access to institutional liquidity across the market. In addition, the platform also includes market data covering 100+ tokens and 500+ pairs from more than 35 sources, enabling users to configure order details and request buy/sell quotes for selected token pairs. The trades can be created, processed and viewed within the Eze OEMs alongside other asset classes.

"We are pleased to partner with SS&C to expand institutional access to digital assets for their clients," said Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional. "We're excited to support the ongoing expansion of cryptocurrency trading with the best tools available, ensuring traders of all types can benefit from access to this growing asset class."

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy. Learn more here: https://www.coinbase.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

