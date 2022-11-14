Advanced search
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
52.59 USD   -1.72%
05:02pSs&c Technologies : 4 Investment Strategies for Rising Interest Rates
PU
09:45aTranscript : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global FinTech Conference, Nov-14-2022 09:45 AM
CI
12:12aSs&c Technologies : How Do You Build a Successful ESG Strategy?
PU
SS&C Technologies : 4 Investment Strategies for Rising Interest Rates

11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Following the trend of the past few years, 2022 has been full of surprises, with fluctuating social, political and economic conditions creating an environment that requires extra attentiveness and flexibility to respond to unexpected opportunities and trends. While higher return opportunities and a strong private market pipeline led investors to increase real asset allocations in 2021, several factors have prompted a pullback in traditional private market investment allocations for 2022.

With more than 30 years of experience in insurance investment accounting, we have identified some key insights relative to balance sheet risk for an insurance investment portfolio, which translate to four investment strategies for today's rising interest rate environment.

  • Floating Rate Bank Loans - Less risky allocations like bank loans can be more defensible in uncertain conditions, particularly in stable sectors like healthcare. The bank loan market is now almost as big as the high-yield market.
  • Special Situations and Distressed Debt - Direct lending is viewed as a safe investment during extreme volatility, offering high rates of return even during economic downturn.
  • Swaptions, Currency Swaps, Cap and Floor Strategies - As interest rate differentials widen, cross-currency swaps may shield portfolios from interest rate volatility.
  • Infrastructure and Natural Resources - While traditional commercial real estate investments have struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure and natural resource investments like energy and agriculture may offer protection against inflation and other disruptions.

For a more detailed discussion about these strategies, as well as specific examples, download our whitepaper, Four Investment Strategies for Insurers to Consider as Interest Rates Rise.


Insurance

investment strategy , private markets , interest rate

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:01:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 286 M - -
Net income 2022 622 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 13 480 M 13 480 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 24 900
Free-Float 81,1%
Managers and Directors
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Treasurer & Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Christy Bremner Senior VP-Institutional & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-34.73%13 480
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-22.06%27 879
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-18.21%7 544
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-38.77%7 157
OTSUKA CORPORATION-17.40%6 178
REPLY S.P.A.-29.04%4 872