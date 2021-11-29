SS&C Technologies : Alternative Investment Predictions for 2022

What can general partners (GPs) expect from limited partners in the coming year? In our sixth annual survey, SS&C Intralinks, in association with Private Equity Wire, asked 199 LPs across the globe their views on alternative investment performance over the past year and their plans for 2022.

Of those surveyed, 80% were located in the US and Europe, with family offices representing the largest category (32%), followed by fund of funds at 21% and investment consultants at 19%.

The survey produced six key findings that provide general partners a glimpse into investor sentiment.

Alternative assets either exceeded or were in line with return expectations according to 80% of LPs.

Many investors favor outsourcing, with 38% of LPs preferring to outsource back-office functions.

Virtual fundraising has gained significant traction, with one in three investors saying they would consider investing virtually with managers they've never met in person.

Reporting technology adoption remains limited, with only 67% of LPs responding that they were "moderately satisfied" with their GPs' technology.

Four in 10 LPs plan to increase their exposure to private equity secondaries.

A third of surveyed LPs reported they expect mid-cap buyouts to be the biggest beneficiaries of COVID-19-related dislocation.

These findings reflect a mixture of optimism, opportunity and direction for how GPs can better serve investors. In particular, GPs must improve the technology they use to report to their LPs, which this survey shows is one of the key areas of improvement in the global alternative funds space.

To read the full report, download the SS&C Intralinks 2022 LP Survey.

