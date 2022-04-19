Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
70.67 USD   -0.58%
12:44aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Anticipating Investors' ESG Needs
PU
04/18SS&C to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
04/14SS&C Technologies Secures Contract Renewal From UK Fund Manager Rathbone
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SS&C Technologies : Anticipating Investors' ESG Needs

04/19/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fully integrating a robust ESG approach can be a steep learning curve. As interest in ESG increases, both regulatory pressure and investor expectations can change quickly.

Fund managers would do well to be prepared and get ahead of these needs. A few key pointers are discussed briefly below.

ESG means different things to different people.

The financial world typically runs on hard, quantitative numbers. However, ESG's roots are much more qualitative. Your investors may have drastically different philosophies surrounding ESG: for example, some may heavily favor investing in firms with already very low to no carbon emissions, while others may wish to invest in high-polluting companies that are on a path to transform their business to greatly reduce their overall carbon emissions.

Having a good sense of your investors' ESG interpretation is a prerequisite to developing your own approach.

Articulate what ESG means to you.

While it is imperative that your individual funds meet your investors' investment requirements, many individuals and institutions allocating to your firm also wish that your firm is proactively thinking about ESG at the management company level. An ideal scenario is one where the investor's ESG philosophy, the firm's philosophy and the fund manager's personal philosophy all overlap.

Develop a repeatable, measurable process.

As some ESG-related metrics are tougher to capture than legacy criteria, firms must have a purposeful approach to data collection, aggregation and reporting. There are a dizzying number of available ESG data sources as well as many different ways of matching, normalizing and interpreting this data-all of which can muddy the implementation of your firm's ESG strategy.

Your ESG policy should include a process that can confidently point to measurable outcomes, and that process should be repeatable. Institutionalizing the implementation of your ESG strategy will inspire confidence in your investors relative to less effective approaches based on vague notions, limited datasets and inconsistent reporting.

We explored several ESG-related topics, including investor relationship strategies, with three experts in the field in a recent webinar. That conversation was published as a free whitepaper titled ESG Governance for Fund Managers: How to do it Right. Download your copy to learn more about critical and timely ESG strategies.


Alternative Investments, APAC, Asset Management, EMEA, Fund Administration, Regulation, Risk Management

ESG , ESGInvesting

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
12:44aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Anticipating Investors' ESG Needs
PU
04/18SS&C to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
04/14SS&C Technologies Secures Contract Renewal From UK Fund Manager Rathbone
MT
04/14Rathbone Funds Extends Transfer Agent Relationship with SS&C
PR
04/14PRESS RELEASE : Rathbone Funds Extends Transfer Agent Relationship with Ss&C Technologies ..
CI
04/14SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Reporting and Monitoring for ESG
PU
04/13SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Why Cyber Thieves are Targeting Alternative Funds
PU
04/13SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index
PR
04/12INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE & RISK : Presenting the Whole Picture
PU
04/11SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Mitigating Operational Risks in Legacy Systems
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 329 M - -
Net income 2022 847 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 18 019 M 18 019 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 24 900
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 70,67 $
Average target price 91,15 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Treasurer & Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Christy Bremner Senior VP-Institutional & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-13.80%18 019
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.59%2 097 848
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.04%67 263
SEA LIMITED-53.50%61 015
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.48%57 624
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.37%45 129