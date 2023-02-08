SS&C Technologies : Earnings Document

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal and state securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, expectations, intentions, projections, developments, future events, performance or products, underlying assumptions, and other statements which are other than statements of historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' "hope,'' "expects,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' "contemplates," ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''projects,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' and other similar terminology or the negative of these terms. From time to time, we may publish or otherwise make available forward-looking statements of this nature. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described on this message including those set forth below. All statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation. In addition, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of the information or to reflect the occurrence or likelihood of unanticipated events, and we disclaim any such obligation.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions that relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments, or achievements expressed, anticipated, or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors that could affect actual results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments or achievements can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. As a result, we cannot guarantee future results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments, or achievements, and there can be no assurance that our expectations, intentions, anticipations, beliefs, or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished.