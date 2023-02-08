SS&C Technologies : Earnings Document

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal and state securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, expectations, intentions, projections, developments, future events, performance or products, underlying assumptions, and other statements which are other than statements of historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' "hope,'' "expects,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' "contemplates," ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''projects,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' and other similar terminology or the negative of these terms. From time to time, we may publish or otherwise make available forward-looking statements of this nature. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements described on this message including those set forth below. All statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation. In addition, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of the information or to reflect the occurrence or likelihood of unanticipated events, and we disclaim any such obligation.
Forward-looking statements are only predictions that relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments, or achievements expressed, anticipated, or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors that could affect actual results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments or achievements can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. As a result, we cannot guarantee future results, outcomes, levels of activity, performance, developments, or achievements, and there can be no assurance that our expectations, intentions, anticipations, beliefs, or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished.
2
Q4 2022 Highlights
SS&C generated net cash from operating activities of $369.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $1,134.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Q4 2022 we bought back 1.8 million shares for $90.7 million, at an average price of $50.14 per share.
We paid down $166.2 million in debt in Q4 2022, bringing our net leverage ratio to 3.40 times consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C.
SS&C reported GAAP net income attributable to SS&C of $207.5 million and adjusted consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C of $518.6 million for Q4 2022.
GAAP net income margin for Q4 2022 was 15.5%. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for Q4 2022 was 38.7%, a 70 basis point increase from Q3 2022.
Completed the acquisition of Complete Financial Ops, Inc., expanding our fund administration capabilities in servicing venture capital and family office funds.
3
Q4 2022 financial highlights
Metric
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
$ +/-
% +/-
Adjusted Revenues ($M)
$1,339.1
$1,296.2
$42.9
3.3%
Adjusted Operating Income attributable to SS&C ($M)
$502.1
$507.5
($5.4)
(1.1%)
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C ($M)
$518.6
$522.9
($4.3)
(0.8%)
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA margin attributable to SS&C
38.7%
40.3%
(160 bps)
-
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to SS&C
$1.16
$1.28
($0.12)
(9.4%)
Operating Cash Flow for the twelve months ended
$1,134.3
$1,429.0
($294.7)
(20.6%)
December 31st ($M)
Note: See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
4
Debt review and capital allocation
Operating cash flow was $1,134.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Debt
Net leverage ratio is 3.40x, secured net leverage ratio is 2.40x LTM consolidated EBITDA attributable to SS&C of $2,010.3 million.
Paid down $166.2 million in debt in Q4 2022.
Shareholder Returns
Treasury stock buybacks for Q4 2022 were 1.8 million shares for $90.7 million, at an average price of $50.14 per share. For full year 2022, treasury stock buybacks were 7.8 million shares for $476.1 million at an average price of $61.01 per share.
Paid $201.3 million in common stock dividends for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Acquisitions
Completed the acquisition of Complete Financial Ops, Inc., expanding our fund administration capabilities in servicing venture capital and family office funds.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 13:13:09 UTC.