  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
68.89 USD   +0.29%
12:10aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Regulatory Treatment of Fund and Cash Tokens
PU
04/25SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : How Data and Discipline can Drive the Future of Retirement Savings
PU
04/22THE ECB & TRADE FLOWS : The road to hell is paved with good intentions
PU
SS&C Technologies : Regulatory Treatment of Fund and Cash Tokens

04/26/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Tokenization of funds can help fund managers act efficiently while reducing operational costs, as well as helping to drive digital adoption by simplifying interactions between fund managers and investors. But there's more to the tokenization story. While there are many rewards to tokenized funds, the inconsistent regulations governing them present a challenge.

Regulatory authorities must adapt to tokenization and their increasing presence in various types of funds. This regulation is of particular interest to global fund managers with funds in multiple markets. While regulators have responded to the surge in token offerings with an attempted global consensus, the regulations and laws are jurisdiction-specific, uncertain and evolving.

The current regulations are a blend of primary legislations specifying the roles, rights and obligations of token issuers, investors and intermediaries, as well as guidelines indicating which tokens and related activities require regulatory authorization. These current conditions create legal and regulatory uncertainty, given the absence of legal definitions and case law.

This uncertainty has made many fund managers reluctant to embrace tokenization. There are some paths forward, however, such as the UK's Financial Conduct Authority's guidance that tokens issued on private networks are governed by the existing rules that govern securities and cash payments. Issuing tokens on a private network allows fund managers to conduct KYC, AML, CTF and sanctions screening checks by making those checks a requirement for joining the network.

Regulating cash equivalent payment tokens is a bit of a different story. While more specific guidance is expected in the future, payment tokens can currently fit within the Electronic Money Regulations of 2011, which provides legal and regulatory certainty.

To learn more about the tokenization of funds, download our whitepaper.


Asset Management, EMEA

Regulation , tokenization

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 04:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 329 M - -
Net income 2022 847 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 17 566 M 17 566 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 24 900
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 68,89 $
Average target price 91,15 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Treasurer & Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Christy Bremner Senior VP-Institutional & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.97%17 515
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.53%2 054 366
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.48%62 178
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.77%56 943
SEA LIMITED-59.98%48 869
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.05%43 633