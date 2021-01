Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Monday that U.S.-based SS&C Technology Holdings had withdrawn its offer to acquire Link Group.

SS&C Technology in December had offered to buy the company for A$3.02 billion ($2.33 billion). ($1 = 1.2985 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)