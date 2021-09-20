SS&C Technologies : Transform your finance organization with a modern loan subledger

Modern technology solutions and finance transformation are intertwined when building a flexible finance organization. If an organization limits itself to only modernizing current capabilities, it will fall short of driving the effectiveness and efficiency required to compete in a demanding market.

The AICPA National Conference on Banks & Savings Institutions, available this year on-site and online, is approaching and SS&C EVOLV will be moderating a panel about how a modern subledger can transform your finance organization. The session will cover how to build a flexible finance organization, as well as the role of a loan subledger in planning and forecasting.

SS&C EVOLV is a comprehensive, cloud-based, end-to-end accounting solution for financial institutions that integrates and automates all risk and finance processes relating to a loan portfolio. We also solve reserving challenges by being prepared for evolving loan loss methodologies, including CECL and IFRS9.

This upcoming session is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a discussion about finance transformation and modern technology solutions, as well as building flexible architecture and scalable data models.

Detailed session info:

Session Name: How a modern loan subledger can transform your finance organization

Presenters: Katie Wilson, Vice President, Solutions Consulting, SS&C EVOLV

Brent Dann, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, PenFed

Bryan Suarez, Managing Director, Financial Services Consulting

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 9 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. (EST)

For more information about SS&C EVOLV, visit our product page or request a demo and learn how EVOLV's complementary modules consolidate credit risk, regulatory and financial reporting functions in a single system.

