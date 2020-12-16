Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies : What changes are asset managers planning to make to wholesaler compensation?

12/16/2020 | 06:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Most asset managers recognize that their current compensation schemes are outdated. Gross sales commissions do not adequately reflect the health of the business and are falling out of favor as the driving metric for sales success. In addition, the past few months have seen a catalyst in advisor interest in-and even demand for-remote engagements with asset manager sales teams, which have highlighted that the metrics used to evaluate activity must also change. Our recent survey shows 56% of asset managers are considering changes to their compensation structures and nearly every asset manager is rethinking how to measure sales success.

Changes to compensation structure: Asset managers desire compensation structures that more closely align with profitability. While most don't expect immediate changes to the amount of compensation salespeople earn, they are preparing to better align compensation components with sales behaviors.

  • Nearly 6 in 10 asset managers expect to reduce the percent of overall compensation represented by gross sales commission.
  • Instead, these firms are looking to increase net sales (36% of firms), retention bonuses using a metric other than net sales (45%), and quarterly and annual bonuses (33% and 27%, respectively).

Changes to KPIs: For years, asset managers have been moving away from gross sales as the predominant factor in salesperson compensation. That trend will continue over the next 18 months.

  • Using net sales to measure success: more than 8 in 10 asset managers say net sales will be more important as a metric in compensation components than it has been
  • Focus on new business:
    • 9 in 10 firms will place more import on metrics measuring net new clients,
    • more than 7 in 10 firms expect net new assets to play a larger role in the future,
    • 87% of firms will place more significance on the number of top producers that a sales team manages.

Redefining activity metrics: Sales managers are moving away from defining quality interactions as in-person meetings with an advisor.

  • 53% of asset managers expect the frequency of remote meetings with advisors will be higher post-pandemic.
  • To accommodate this phenomenon, many are changing how they define quality interactions from in-person meetings with advisors to any interaction with an advisor that moves the relationship forward in the buying journey.

Changing compensation, in a material way, has been a challenge for asset managers-with fee compression and other pressures on what asset managers can earn from advisor relationships, everyone recognizes the need to makes changes but no one wants to be the first to make changes and risk losing their top performers. Eventually, the market dynamics will require such a shift and asset managers are re-gearing their compensation plans in preparation.

For more information about how the distribution landscape will change in the coming years, check out our recent research studies.


Asset Management, Research, Analytics, and Consulting

asset management , Wholesaler , compensation

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 11:34:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
06:34aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : What changes are asset managers planning to make to wholesal..
PU
12/15SS&C : Announces New Blue Sky Portal
PR
12/15SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Key considerations for evaluating shadow services options
PU
12/11SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
12/10PRESCRIPTION DISCOUNT PROGRAMS : 4 must-haves for third party administrators
PU
12/09Australian takeover target Link opens books to SS&C Technologies
RE
12/09SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Three factors driving the global advice gap
PU
12/09JP Morgan Downgrades SS&C Technologies Holdings to Neutral from Overweight, S..
MT
12/09SS&C : Intralinks Sees Mergers & Acquisitions Increasing in 2021
PR
12/08SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Janus Henderson Taps SS&C, IFDS For BPO, Transfer Agency Ser..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 634 M - -
Net income 2020 565 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 18 481 M 18 481 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,27x
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 71,79 $
Last Close Price 72,20 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Normand Augustine Boulanger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.17.59%18 481
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.83%1 618 929
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.487.05%114 240
SEA LIMITED367.65%95 774
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC97.52%59 235
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE7.23%49 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ