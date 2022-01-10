Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
SS&C Technologies : wins two categories in WatersTechnology awards

01/10/2022 | 12:28am EST
SS&C was recently recognized by WatersTechnology in the Buy-Side Technology Awards, winning two of the 37 categories.

WatersTechnology selected SS&C Sylvan as Best buy-side performance measurement and attribution product, for the second year in a row, based on Sylvan's continued growth across new markets and new functionality (ex-ante risk, user-defined configuration and private equity support). Sylvan "continues to be the benchmark against which all other performance and attribution platforms are measured," said the award announcement. Sylvan stands apart from the competition for its combination of a sophisticated attribution engine that supports both standard and custom methodologies; composite management and GIPS standards support; flexible self-service reporting via customizable dashboards; risk analytics and business intelligence; and comprehensive data management features to drive operational efficiency.

To learn more about Sylvan's leading performance, attribution and risk functions download our brochure.

SS&C Advent Outsourcing Services (AOS) took home the award for Best outsourcing provider to the buy side. Of particular note, AOS clients reported minimal, if any, disruption to operational activities during the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time SS&C Advent has won in this category. With a 20+ year track record, Advent serves global wealth managers in the traditional asset management and alternative markets, typically with more than $2 billion AUM.

Visit our AOS solutions page to learn more about how Advent Outsourcing Services can reduce manual requirements to resolve daily custodial reconciliation breaks by up to 90%. Or download our brochure to learn how the integration of AOS with other SS&C business units provides a full range of capabilities to a growing number of clients and customer accounts.


Alternative Investments, Asset Management, Wealth Management

asset management , investment operations , wealth management , investment management

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 023 M - -
Net income 2021 750 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 21 094 M 21 094 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 24 600
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 82,96 $
Average target price 91,33 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Anthony Caiafa Chief Technology Officer
Christy Bremner Senior VP-Institutional & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.1.20%21 094
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.62%2 357 806
SEA LIMITED-16.36%105 139
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.35%76 763
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-8.59%71 343
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.69%51 136