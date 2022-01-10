SS&C Technologies : wins two categories in WatersTechnology awards

SS&C was recently recognized by WatersTechnology in the Buy-Side Technology Awards, winning two of the 37 categories.

WatersTechnology selected SS&C Sylvan as Best buy-side performance measurement and attribution product, for the second year in a row, based on Sylvan's continued growth across new markets and new functionality (ex-ante risk, user-defined configuration and private equity support). Sylvan "continues to be the benchmark against which all other performance and attribution platforms are measured," said the award announcement. Sylvan stands apart from the competition for its combination of a sophisticated attribution engine that supports both standard and custom methodologies; composite management and GIPS standards support; flexible self-service reporting via customizable dashboards; risk analytics and business intelligence; and comprehensive data management features to drive operational efficiency.

To learn more about Sylvan's leading performance, attribution and risk functions download our brochure.

SS&C Advent Outsourcing Services (AOS) took home the award for Best outsourcing provider to the buy side. Of particular note, AOS clients reported minimal, if any, disruption to operational activities during the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time SS&C Advent has won in this category. With a 20+ year track record, Advent serves global wealth managers in the traditional asset management and alternative markets, typically with more than $2 billion AUM.

Visit our AOS solutions page to learn more about how Advent Outsourcing Services can reduce manual requirements to resolve daily custodial reconciliation breaks by up to 90%. Or download our brochure to learn how the integration of AOS with other SS&C business units provides a full range of capabilities to a growing number of clients and customer accounts.

