SS&C Technology withdraws from race for Australia's Link

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings
Ltd said on Monday that U.S.-based SS&C Technology
Holdings had withdrawn its offer to acquire Link Group.
SS&C Technology in December had offered to buy the company
for A$3.02 billion ($2.33 billion).
Sydney-based Link had earlier said SS&C's A$5.65 per share
offer was not compelling enough and had asked the U.S.-based
software firm to better its offer, despite it being nearly 5%
higher than a rival bid from private equity firms Carlyle Group
and Pacific Equity Partners.
The Link Group Board will continue to consider all
alternatives, including the sale of its interest in Torrens
Group Holdings and its core asset PEXA from Jan. 18, the company
said.
Link, which also provides services to fund managers and
trading firms, said in October it was looking at potentially
spinning-off PEXA, an online property transaction firm owned
44.2% by Link, into a separate listed company.
($1 = 1.2985 Australian dollars)
