SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

SS&C : to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

04/07/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
WINDSOR, Conn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Monday, April 26, 2021. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Monday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss first quarter 2021 results.

Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on April 26, 2021. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at www.ssctech.com. To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit investor.ssctech.com and click on Email Alerts.  

Earnings Call: Dial 844-343-4183 (US and Canada) or 647-689-5128 (International), and request the "SS&C Technologies First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #6368825.

Audio Replay: A replay of the earnings call can be heard after 8:00 p.m. on April 26, 2021, until midnight on May 5, 2021. The dial-in number is 800-585-8367 (US and Canada) or 416-621-4642 (International); access code #6368825. The call will also be available for replay on SS&C's website after April 26, 2021; access: http://investor.ssctech.com/results.cfm


About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

