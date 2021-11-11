Log in
SS&C to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/11/2021 | 03:01pm EST
WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Citi Virtual FinTech Conference on Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 12:45pm ET.

Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 at 8:55am ET.

Webcasts will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

