SS&C to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/09/2022 | 09:01am EST
WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Citi Fintech Conference on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, NY at 9:45 am ET.

Patrick Pedonti, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY at 4:20 pm ET.

Webcasts will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

 

