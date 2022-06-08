Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
64.49 USD   +0.80%
09:02aSS&C to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference
PR
02:52aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Continuous Investment in Innovation Pays Off for Our Clients – and Their Clients
PU
06/02Windward Management LP Chooses SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Trading, Operations and Portfolio Accounting
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SS&C to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

06/08/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINDSOR, Conn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:05 pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-present-at-the-2022-rbc-capital-markets-financial-technology-conference-301563884.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
09:02aSS&C to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference
PR
02:52aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Continuous Investment in Innovation Pays Off for Our Clients – a..
PU
06/02Windward Management LP Chooses SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Trading, Operatio..
PR
06/02Windward Management LP Chooses SS&C's Front-To-Back Solution to Power Trading, Operatio..
CI
06/01Rivernorth opportunities fund, inc. declares monthly distributions of $0.17 per share
PR
05/31SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24SS&C Provides Seamless OEMS Access to Cowen Digital's Institutional Digital Assets Plat..
CI
05/23TRANSCRIPT : SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual G..
CI
05/20SS&C ALPS Advisors Partners with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) to Launch the ALPS..
PR
05/20SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations