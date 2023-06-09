Advanced search
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
56.70 USD   -1.46%
SS&C to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets FinTech Conference

06/09/2023 | 09:01am EDT
WINDSOR, Conn., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets FinTech Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET.

Webcast will be available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-present-at-the-2023-rbc-capital-markets-fintech-conference-301846904.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2023
