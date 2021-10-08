Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSNC   US78467J1007

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SSNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SS&C : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

10/08/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the market on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Thursday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss third quarter 2021 results.

Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on October 28, 2021. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at www.ssctech.com. To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit investor.ssctech.com and click on Email Alerts.  

Earnings Call: Dial (888) 210-4650 (USA and Canada) or (646) 960-0327 (International), and request the "SS&C Technologies Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #4673675.

Audio Replay: A replay of the earnings call can be heard after 8:00 p.m. on October 28, 2021, until midnight on November 4, 2021. The dial-in number is (800) 770-2030 (USA and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (International); access code #4673675. The call will also be available for replay on SS&C's website after October 28, 2021; access: http://investor.ssctech.com/results.cfm

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-release-third-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301396329.html

SOURCE SS&C


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
02:03pSS&C : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PR
03:32aWARNING : It Won't Be Easy to Get Advisors to Sell ESG
PU
03:32aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Simplify data exchange between carriers and Oracle HCM Cloud
PU
10/07SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : UBS Adjusts Price Target on SS&C Technologies Holdings to $95 From $94..
MT
10/07SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Growing trends for ETFs technology and compliance
PU
10/06SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Bradesco Securities Bolsters Order Management with SS&C
PR
10/06Bradesco Securities Bolsters Order Management with SS&C
CI
10/06SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Increase efficiency with a single solution for asset allocators
PU
10/04SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Mammoth Scientific Selects SS&C for Inaugural VC Fund
PR
10/04Mammoth Scientific Selects SS&C for Inaugural VC Fund
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations