Top blog posts of 2020: The year in review

12/30/2020 | 01:13am EST
2020 has been memorable, to say the least. As we reflect on all we have learned over the past 12 months, we invite you to read some of our most popular blog entries, presented here in chronological order.

'CEORater' honors SS&C's Bill Stone as Technology CEO of the Year

CEORater has announced that it has selected SS&C Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Stone, as 'CEO of the Year' in the category of FinTech, Capital Markets/Asset Management.

Continue reading…

Five industry interoperability efforts every payer should know

Interacting with meaningful healthcare data to fix real-life problems should be your interoperability end-game. Industry and government leaders have been hard at work identifying the most significant types of data and potential uses to solve the most common problems we have in healthcare.

Continue reading…

SS&C CEO Bill Stone talks market volatility and opportunity on CNBC's Mad Money

SS&C CEO Bill Stone was a guest on CNBC's Mad Money. He spoke with Jim Cramer about the evolution of SS&C as a public company, which we celebrated on March 31. Over the past 10 years, we have grown into one of the largest providers of financial technology and health information processing.

Continue reading…

Is it a TDR? How to analyze the coming wave of modifications

Many banks are working on ways to offer relief to borrowers given the sudden changes to the market because of COVID-19. While modification options offered to borrowers vary among financial institutions and particulars of the loan itself, one of the most common being considered is a short-term suspension of required payments, often for a period of 90 days and often offered to all customers who are mostly current.

Continue reading…

Retirement in the time of COVID-19: Unpacking the retirement provisions contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

On March 27, the President signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the largest stimulus package in American history. The CARES Act provides $2 trillion in relief to Americans and American businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue reading…

5 Keys to business continuity success in the new normal

In these challenging times, businesses both large and small have made, and are continuing to make, adjustments to how they work on a daily basis. Through speedy work-from-home transitions and major process overhauls, SS&C AWD clients are continuing to maintain business-as-usual operations while providing the highest levels of customer service.

Continue reading…

The Cayman Islands Private Funds Law 2020: an overview of the latest changes

Global regulation surrounding the alternative investment industry continues to evolve. Private fund jurisdictions have expanded requirements by adopting legislation that requires private funds, which have previously been exempt from registration, to be subject to additional compliance and registration requirements similar to those currently in place for open-ended structures. There are, however, differences specific to private funds.

Continue reading…

SS&C debuts at #580 on Fortune 1000 2020 list

We are pleased to announce that SS&C Technologies has placed at #580 on the Fortune 1000 2020 list for the first time, as well as earning added distinctions among other ranking companies.

Continue reading…

SS&C's Event Center Services: planning for post-pandemic operations

As companies consider planning for orders being lifted and operations to resume, assessing the projects and tasks that were pushed to the back-burner is becoming a priority. As those items are defined, deciding how to navigate the backlog is the next step.

Continue reading…

Evolving & ever-changing ETFs-considerations from an asset manager's point of view

So you have your investment strategy for an ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund), you have a trust to launch the ETF as the advisor, and you are ready to go from an ETF servicing and distribution standpoint. Your key consideration now is whether you need a sub-advisor to manage the ETF on a day-to-day basis.

Continue reading…


Company News and Events

ETFs , Bill Stone , Mad Money , AWD , Event Center , CEORater , interoperability , TDR , CARES Act , COVID-19 , Cayman Funds 2020 , Fortune 1000

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 06:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
