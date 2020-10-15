Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SSAB    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB

(SSAB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Not a zombie! Thyssenkrupp workers want fast steel rescue decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 06:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG is seen on an escalator at Frankfurt's main railways station in Frankfurt

By Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German government must swiftly decide on whether it is prepared to take a stake in Thyssenkrupp's ailing steel business, one of the firm's labour leader said, adding steel remained a vital product for the country's car sector.

"Steel is anything but dead," Tekin Nasikkol, who chairs the works council of Thyssenkrupp's steel unit and is on the conglomerate's supervisory board, told Reuters. "I believe a government stake is the right response to the crisis."

Nasikkol echoed a demand by IG Metall, Germany's most powerful union, for the state to take a stake in the business, which is under pressure from cheap Chinese imports, a weak car market and the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments also come amid fears over whether efforts by Germany to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis preserve jobs by creating a generation of debt-laden "zombie" firms with no real future.

"We're not a zombie company. Despite bad management we have been able to pass on billions to the group over the past 10 years," Nasikkol said.

He said a quick commitment by the government was needed, adding it would have to be decided in a next step whether Berlin or the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Thyssenkrupp is based, would provide the bailout.

"We need a decision on what happens next before Christmas," Nasikkol said, adding a national steel summit scheduled for Dec. 11 would provide a good opportunity.

The government has said that taking a stake was not the right response.

Thyssenkrupp Steel, which posted a nine-month operating loss of about 700 million euros ($820 million), might also seek tie-ups with rivals such as Tata Steel Salzgitter and SSAB, sources said.

But barriers for such a move are high as most peers are barely turning a profit themselves, they said.

"I have no knowledge of a fully developed concept for a partnership with another company," Nasikkol said.

($1 = 0.8540 euros)

(Editing by Maria Sheahan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG -4.48% 13.32 Delayed Quote.-29.43%
SSAB -3.12% 29.79 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
TATA STEEL LIMITED -0.94% 367.5 End-of-day quote.-22.14%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -4.87% 4.1 Delayed Quote.-64.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SSAB
06:37aNot a zombie! Thyssenkrupp workers want fast steel rescue decision
RE
06:33aNot a zombie! Thyssenkrupp workers want fast steel rescue decision
RE
10/12THYSSENKRUPP CEO : government stake one option to fix steel unit
RE
10/09SSAB : Raahe tried out the use of augmented reality in the supervision of instal..
PU
10/09SSAB : EPD - An important tool in sustainability work
PU
10/08SSAB : climate goals are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative
PU
10/08SSAB : climate goals are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative
AQ
10/07SSAB : Invitation to SSAB's third quarter 2020 results briefing
PU
10/07SSAB : Invitation to SSAB's third quarter 2020 results briefing
AQ
10/05SSAB : HYBRIT's next step receives support from Swedish Energy Agency
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 64 651 M 7 286 M 7 286 M
Net income 2020 -1 041 M -117 M -117 M
Net Debt 2020 9 813 M 1 106 M 1 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,0x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 30 506 M - 3 438 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 13 745
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart SSAB
Duration : Period :
SSAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,60 SEK
Last Close Price 30,75 SEK
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSAB-6.39%3 463
ARCELORMITTAL-22.81%15 498
NUCOR-12.26%14 908
POSCO-13.32%13 895
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-34.28%9 120
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-2.29%6 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group