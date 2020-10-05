Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SSAB    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB

(SSAB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSAB : HYBRIT's next step receives support from Swedish Energy Agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 03:25am EDT
HYBRIT's next step receives support from Swedish Energy Agency The Swedish Energy Agency has decided to contribute SEK 22 million in support to HYBRIT - SSAB's, LKAB's and Vattenfall's joint initiative for fossil-free steel - for a comprehensive feasibility study. The study is part of the work on the planned demonstration plant, which is an important link in the development of an overall fossil-free steel value chain.

The pilot plant for the hydrogen direct reduction of iron ore started operation in Luleå on 31 August. Preparations will now start on scaling up the tests further on an industrial scale in a demonstration plant. The Swedish Energy Agency has now granted HYBRIT Development AB part financing of SEK 22 million for a study to establish the prerequisites for the demonstration plant. Among other things, the study will shed light on design, plant design, choice of technology, logistics solutions and not least, location.

'We are very pleased to once again receive support from the Swedish Energy Agency in our unique cooperation to create a fossil-free value chain,' says Andreas Regnell, Chairman of the Board of HYBRIT Development AB and Senior Vice President Strategic Development at Vattenfall.

Since the process and concept are both complex and extensive, to imitate the industrial process as much as possible and among other things to determine the choice of technology requires a so-called demonstration to be carried out.

'Demo-scale studies, in which this project is the first step, are needed before the step can be taken to large-scale industrial implementation. The blast furnaces in the steel industry account for a large share, around 10% of fossil carbon dioxide emissions in Sweden. This is a significant step in Swedish industry's transition to cutting greenhouse gas emissions,' says Klara Helstad, Head of the Sustainable Industry unit at the Swedish Energy Agency.

The plan is to start building the demonstration plant in 2023 and the goal is to start operating the plant in 2025. The idea is to be able to demonstrate full-scale production with a capacity of just over one million tonnes of iron a year. This is about a fifth of LKAB's total processing capacity in Malmberget and approaches half of the production capacity of SSAB's blast furnace in Luleå. The goal is to be the first in the world, already in 2026, with a fossil-free steel value chain.

Attachments

Fossil free steel Fotograf Åsa Bäcklin - Download

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SSAB
03:25aSSAB : HYBRIT's next step receives support from Swedish Energy Agency
PU
09/09Salzgitter CEO rejects idea of steel alliance with Thyssenkrupp
RE
09/02SSAB : joins the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
PU
08/31HYBRIT : Successful trials using fossil-free fuels in the pellet process
PU
08/31HYBRIT : SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall to start up the world's first pilot plant for..
PU
08/31MEDIA INVITATION : HYBRIT – the world's very first pilot plant for fossil-..
PU
08/31HYBRIT : SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall to start up the world's first pilot plant for..
AQ
08/26MEDIA INVITATION : HYBRIT - the world's very first pilot plant for fossil-free s..
AQ
08/14SSAB : Half-year report
CO
08/05HYBRIT : Successful trials using fossil-free fuels in the pellet process
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 64 434 M 7 225 M 7 225 M
Net income 2020 -997 M -112 M -112 M
Net Debt 2020 9 708 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,6x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 29 505 M 3 311 M 3 309 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 13 745
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart SSAB
Duration : Period :
SSAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,22 SEK
Last Close Price 29,51 SEK
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSAB-10.17%3 311
ARCELORMITTAL-26.12%14 796
NUCOR-18.19%13 899
POSCO-17.12%13 390
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-40.55%8 595
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-12.75%6 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group