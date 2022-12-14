Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SSAB AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB AB

(SSAB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25 2022-12-14 am EST
59.92 SEK   -5.28%
03:12aSsab : Americas Publishes Industry-Leading EPDs - SSAB
PU
12/12Save The Date : SSAB's Capital Markets Day 2023
AQ
12/06Ssab : and TRIWA present the world's first consumer product made using fossil-free steel – a watch - SSAB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSAB : Americas Publishes Industry-Leading EPDs - SSAB

12/14/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EPDs released on Steel Produced in North America MOBILE, Ala. - SSAB Americas has released its Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) results of its commercial steel and advanced high strength steel (AHSS) product lines in the U.S.

Results show SSAB Americas EPDs are industry leading in lower environmental impacts when compared to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) steel industry data and the Buy Clean California Act (BCCA) threshold limits.

SSAB's EPDs release coincided with an announcement from the White House last week on its "Buy Clean" initiative to focus on the purchase of more environmentally sustainable products, including steel and concrete, for government-funded construction and other projects.

"SSAB Americas has always taken a leading position as it pertains to environmental sustainability. We are committed to utilizing a data driven, science based approach to support our strong environmental message," said Chuck Schmitt, president of SSAB Americas. "Through our EPDs, we further solidify our position as the leader in the sustainability journey."

As part of SSAB Americas on-going commitment to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world, the certified EPD results demonstrate the long-term beneficial focus of SSAB Americas environmental sustainability. It also provides a response to requests from our key stakeholders, including customers, suppliers and the political and investment communities about SSAB Americas-produced steel's environmental impact.

SSAB Americas Environmental Director Jon Howley added, "This is an opportunity to understand a product's unique sustainability story with all relevant details regarding SSAB's prioritized sustainability efforts and facility direct emissions reductions that are reflected in one cohesive document."

An EPD is an independently verified document that provides transparent, comparable information about the environmental impact of products from the lifecycle perspective. UL Environment verified SSAB's U.S. EPDs as part of a six-month process that started with the development of applicable Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for associated SSAB facilities.

With the EPDs focus on SSAB's Americas operations, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Moskaluk said, "SSAB Americas operations are the solution for a sustainable supply chain. Our EPDs greatly exceed all industry requirements such as Buy Clean California Act."

To view SSAB's North American EPDs, go to:

Steel Plate - Alabama and Iowa mills combined
https://www.ssab.com/-/media/files/company/sustainability/environmental-product-declaration/1021epdssab2022-alabama-and-ssab-iowa-consolidated-steel-plate.pdf?m=20220911232226

Steel Coil - Alabama and Iowa mills combined
https://www.ssab.com/-/media/files/company/sustainability/environmental-product-declaration/1031epdssab2022-alabama-and-ssab-iowa-consolidated-steel-coil.pdf?m=20220912114730

Advanced High Strength Steel - Alabama mill (Iowa does not produce this type of steel)
https://www.ssab.com/-/media/files/company/sustainability/environmental-product-declaration/1011epdssab2022-alabama-ahss.pdf?m=20220911232226

Contact:Leigh Perry-Herndon, SSAB Americas Communications Director | leigh.perry-herndon@ssab.com | phone: +1 251-377-5438

Attachments

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 08:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSAB AB
03:12aSsab : Americas Publishes Industry-Leading EPDs - SSAB
PU
12/12Save The Date : SSAB's Capital Markets Day 2023
AQ
12/06Ssab : and TRIWA present the world's first consumer product made using fossil-free steel &..
PU
12/06SSAB and TRIWA present the world's first consumer product made using fossil-free steel ..
AQ
12/01Sweden's Epiroc Builds Battery-electric Underground Mine Truck Prototype In Partnership..
MT
12/01Ssab : Epiroc presents world's first underground mine truck made using fossil-free steel f..
PU
12/01Epiroc presents world's first underground mine truck made using fossil-free steel from ..
AQ
11/10Volvo Trucks Begins Delivery of Heavy-duty Electric Units With Fossil-free Steel
MT
11/07SSAB attends COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
AQ
11/03Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSAB AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 12 489 M 12 489 M
Net income 2022 22 577 M 2 216 M 2 216 M
Net cash 2022 13 527 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,88x
Yield 2022 12,3%
Capitalization 63 217 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 14 492
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SSAB AB
Duration : Period :
SSAB AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 63,26 SEK
Average target price 69,71 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leena Craelius Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Lennart Kaleb Evrell Chairman
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive VP, Head-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSAB AB20.63%6 205
NUCOR CORPORATION30.92%38 340
ARCELORMITTAL-6.98%22 743
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.77.83%19 380
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.37%16 821
TATA STEEL LIMITED0.00%16 489