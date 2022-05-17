Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  SSAB AB
  News
  Summary
    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB AB

(SSAB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/17 08:51:22 am EDT
56.36 SEK   +1.55%
05/09SSAB : Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework
PU
05/09SSAB : Second-Party Opinion SLF Framework
PU
05/06Rosatom unit seeks compensation from Finnish group on ditching nuclear power plant contract
RE
SSAB : Deutsche Bahn renews and expands approval for SSAB steel for bridge applications - SSAB

05/17/2022 | 08:29am EDT
Weathering and high-strength thermomechanically rolled steel plates and hot rolled strip products from SSAB's Raahe mill are now approved by Deutsche Bahn for use in bridges.

Deutsche Bahn, the railway regulator whose DBS 918002-2 standard is used for building both train and road bridges in Germany, has qualified SSAB's Raahe, Finland mill for a wide range of hot-rolled steel heavy plates and wide strips in accordance with DIN EN 10025-2, -3, -4 and -5.

SSAB Weathering steels can be used on a variety of bridge structures, including I-beams/girders, cross members, trapezoidal sections, and piers. SSAB Weathering steel eliminates the need for painting and anti-corrosion treatments, significantly reducing CO2 emissions generated by coating maintenance.

Previously, SSAB's Raahe mill was certified by Deutsche Bahn for steel plate and strip products according to DIN EN 10025-2. With the new DB approval, bridge and infrastructure engineers will now have additional steel options for their designs.

For more information on SSAB Weathering steel for bridges, visit SSAB Weathering - Structure and bridges.

For further information, please contact:
Lutz Felder, Marketing Manager
lutz.felder@ssab.com, phone +49 151 16750234

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 12:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
