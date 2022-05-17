SSAB : Deutsche Bahn renews and expands approval for SSAB steel for bridge applications - SSAB

Deutsche Bahn, the railway regulator whose DBS 918002-2 standard is used for building both train and road bridges in Germany, has qualified SSAB's Raahe, Finland mill for a wide range of hot-rolled steel heavy plates and wide strips in accordance with DIN EN 10025-2, -3, -4 and -5.
SSAB Weathering steels can be used on a variety of bridge structures, including I-beams/girders, cross members, trapezoidal sections, and piers. SSAB Weathering steel eliminates the need for painting and anti-corrosion treatments, significantly reducing CO2 emissions generated by coating maintenance.
Previously, SSAB's Raahe mill was certified by Deutsche Bahn for steel plate and strip products according to DIN EN 10025-2. With the new DB approval, bridge and infrastructure engineers will now have additional steel options for their designs.
For more information on SSAB Weathering steel for bridges, visit SSAB Weathering - Structure and bridges.
For further information, please contact:
Lutz Felder, Marketing Manager
lutz.felder@ssab.com, phone +49 151 16750234