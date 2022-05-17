SSAB : Deutsche Bahn renews and expands approval for SSAB steel for bridge applications - SSAB

Weathering and high-strength thermomechanically rolled steel plates and hot rolled strip products from SSAB's Raahe mill are now approved by Deutsche Bahn for use in bridges.

Deutsche Bahn, the railway regulator whose DBS 918002-2 standard is used for building both train and road bridges in Germany, has qualified SSAB's Raahe, Finland mill for a wide range of hot-rolled steel heavy plates and wide strips in accordance with DIN EN 10025-2, -3, -4 and -5.

SSAB Weathering steels can be used on a variety of bridge structures, including I-beams/girders, cross members, trapezoidal sections, and piers. SSAB Weathering steel eliminates the need for painting and anti-corrosion treatments, significantly reducing CO 2 emissions generated by coating maintenance.

Previously, SSAB's Raahe mill was certified by Deutsche Bahn for steel plate and strip products according to DIN EN 10025-2. With the new DB approval, bridge and infrastructure engineers will now have additional steel options for their designs.

For more information on SSAB Weathering steel for bridges, visit SSAB Weathering - Structure and bridges.

