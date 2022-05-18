SSAB : EMTN Prospectus 2022 05/18/2022 | 03:42am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROSPECTUS SSAB AB (publ) (incorporated with limited liability in the Kingdom of Sweden) €2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme Under this €2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"), SSAB AB (publ) (the "Issuer", the "Company" or "SSAB") may from time to time issue notes (the "Notes") denominated in any currency agreed between the Issuer and the relevant Dealer (as defined below). The maximum aggregate nominal amount of all Notes from time to time outstanding under the Programme will not exceed €2,000,000,000 (or its equivalent in other currencies calculated as described in the Programme Agreement described herein). The Notes may be issued on a continuing basis to one or more of the Dealers specified under "Overview of the Programme" and any additional Dealer appointed under the Programme from time to time by the Issuer (each a "Dealer" and together the "Dealers"), which appointment may be for a specific issue or on an ongoing basis. References in this Prospectus to the "relevant Dealer" shall, in the case of an issue of Notes being (or intended to be) subscribed by more than one Dealer, be to all Dealers agreeing to subscribe such Notes. An investment in Notes issued under the Programme involves certain risks. For discussion of these risks see " Risk Factors ". This Prospectus has been approved as a base prospectus by the Central Bank of Ireland, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Central Bank of Ireland only approves this Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval by the Central Bank of Ireland should not be considered as an endorsement of the Issuer or of the quality of the Notes that are the subject of this Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Notes. Such approval relates only to the Notes which are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market (the "regulated market of Euronext Dublin") of the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin ("Euronext Dublin") or on another regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II") and/or which are to be offered to the public in any Member State of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") in circumstances that require the publication of a prospectus. Application has been made to Euronext Dublin for Notes issued under the Programme during the period of 12 months from the date of this Prospectus to be admitted to the official list of Euronext Dublin (the "Official List") and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. References in this Prospectus to Notes being "listed" (and all related references) shall mean that such Notes have been admitted to the Official List and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. This Prospectus (as supplemented as at the relevant time, if applicable) is valid for 12 months from its date in relation to Notes which are to be admitted to trading on a regulated market in the EEA. The obligation to supplement this Prospectus in the event of a significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy does not apply when this Prospectus is no longer valid. The requirement to publish a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation only applies to Notes which are to be admitted to trading on a regulated market in the EEA and/or offered to the public in the EEA other than in circumstances where an exemption is available under Article 1(4) and/or 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation. References in this Prospectus to "Exempt Notes" are to Notes for which no prospectus is required to be published under the Prospectus Regulation. The Central Bank of Ireland has neither approved nor reviewed information contained in this Prospectus in connection with Exempt Notes. Notice of the aggregate nominal amount of Notes, interest (if any) payable in respect of Notes, the issue price of Notes and certain other information which is applicable to each Tranche (as defined under "Terms and Conditions of the Notes") of Notes will (other than in the case of Exempt Notes, as defined above) be set out in a final terms document (the "Final Terms") which will be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland on or before the issue of the Notes of such Tranche. Copies of Final Terms in relation to Notes to be listed on Euronext Dublin will also be published on the website of Euronext Dublin at https://live.euronext.com. In the case of Exempt Notes, notice of the aggregate nominal amount of Notes, interest (if any) payable in respect of Notes, the issue price of Notes and any other terms and conditions not contained herein together with certain other information which is applicable to each Tranche will be set out in a pricing supplement document (the "Pricing Supplement"). The Programme provides that Notes may be listed or admitted to trading, as the case may be, on such other or further stock exchanges or markets as may be agreed between the Issuer and the relevant Dealer. The Issuer may also issue unlisted Notes and/or Notes not admitted to trading on any market. The Issuer has been rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited ("S&P"). S&P is established in the European Union and is registered under the Regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 (as amended) (the "CRA Regulation"). As such, S&P is included in the list of credit rating agencies published by the European Securities and Markets Authority on its website (at http://www.esma.europa.eu/page/List-registered-and-certified-CRAs) in accordance with the CRA Regulation. S&P is not established in the United Kingdom (the "UK") Accordingly, the Issuer rating issued by S&P has been endorsed by S&P Global Ratings UK Limited in accordance with Regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 (as amended by the Credit Ratings Agencies (Amendment, etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019) (the "UK CRA Regulation"). As such, the ratings issued by S&P may be used for regulatory purposes in the UK in accordance with the UK CRA Regulation. Notes issued under the Programme may be rated or unrated by S&P. Where a Tranche of Notes is rated, such rating will be disclosed in the Final Terms (or Pricing Supplement, in the case of Exempt Notes) and will not necessarily be the same as the rating assigned to the Programme. A security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency. Arranger NATWEST MARKETS Dealers BNP PARIBAS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB DANSKE BANK DNB MARKETS HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS NATWEST MARKETS NORDEA OP CORPORATE BANK PLC SEB SWEDBANK The date of this Prospectus is 17 May 2022. IMPORTANT INFORMATION This Prospectus comprises a base prospectus in respect of all Notes other than Exempt Notes issued under the Programme for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation. When used in this Prospectus, "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Prospectus and the Final Terms or Pricing Supplement (as the case may be) for each Tranche of Notes issued under the Programme. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer the information contained in this Prospectus is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. In relation to Notes to be listed on Euronext Dublin, the Final Terms relating to each Tranche will be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland on or before the date of issue of the Notes of such Tranche. Copies of Final Terms relating to Notes listed on Euronext Dublin will be published on the website of Euronext Dublin at https://live.euronext.com. This Prospectus is to be read in conjunction with all documents which are deemed to be incorporated herein by reference (see "Documents Incorporated by Reference"). This Prospectus shall be read and construed on the basis that such documents are incorporated and form part of this Prospectus. The information on the websites to which this Prospectus refers does not form part of this Prospectus, unless such information is incorporated by reference into the Prospectus. The Dealers have not independently verified the information contained herein. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility or liability is accepted by the Dealers as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or incorporated in this Prospectus or any other information provided by the Issuer in connection with the Programme. No person is or has been authorised by the Issuer to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or not consistent with this Prospectus or any other information supplied in connection with the Programme or the Notes and, if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Issuer or any of the Dealers. Neither this Prospectus nor any other information supplied in connection with the Programme or any Notes (a) is intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation or (b) should be considered as a recommendation by the Issuer or any of the Dealers that any recipient of this Prospectus or any other information supplied in connection with the Programme or any Notes should purchase any Notes. Each investor contemplating purchasing any Notes should make its own independent investigation of the financial condition and affairs, and its own appraisal of the creditworthiness, of the Issuer. Neither this Prospectus nor any other information supplied in connection with the Programme or the issue of any Notes constitutes an offer or invitation by or on behalf of the Issuer or any of the Dealers to any person to subscribe for or to purchase any Notes. Neither the delivery of this Prospectus nor the offering, sale or delivery of any Notes shall in any circumstances imply that the information contained herein concerning the Issuer is correct at any time subsequent to the date hereof or that any other information supplied in connection with the Programme is correct as of any time subsequent to the date indicated in the document containing the same. The Dealers expressly do not undertake to review the financial condition or affairs of the Issuer during the life of the Programme or to advise any investor in the Notes of any information coming to their attention. Amounts payable on Floating Rate Notes (as described in "Terms and Conditions of the Notes - Interest on Floating Rate Notes") may, if so specified in the applicable Final Terms (or Pricing Supplement, in the case of Exempt Notes), be calculated by reference to a Reference Rate. As at the date of this Prospectus, each of the European Money Markets Institute (as administrator of EURIBOR) and Norske Finansielle Referanser AS (as administrator of NIBOR) is included in ESMA's register of administrators under Article 36 of the Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1011 (the "EU Benchmarks Regulation"). As far as the Issuer is aware, the transitional provisions in Article 51 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation apply, such that the Swedish Financial Benchmark Facility AB (as administrator of STIBOR) is not currently required to obtain authorisation or registration (or, if located outside the EU, recognition, endorsement or equivalence). 2 MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET - The Final Terms in respect of any Notes (or Pricing Supplement, in the case of Exempt Notes) may include a legend entitled "MiFID II Product Governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. A determination will be made in relation to each issue about whether, for the purpose of the MiFID Product Governance rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593 (the "MiFID Product Governance Rules"), any Dealer subscribing for any Notes is a manufacturer in respect of such Notes, but otherwise neither the Arranger nor the Dealers nor any of their respective affiliates will be a manufacturer for the purpose of the MiFID Product Governance Rules. UK MiFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET - The Final Terms in respect of any Notes (or Pricing Supplement, in the case of Exempt Notes) may include a legend entitled "UK MiFIR Product Governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any distributor should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. A determination will be made in relation to each issue about whether, for the purpose of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules, any Dealer subscribing for any Notes is a manufacturer in respect of such Notes, but otherwise neither the Arranger nor the Dealers nor any of their respective affiliates will be a manufacturer for the purpose of the UK MIFIR Product Governance Rules. IMPORTANT - EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - If the Final Terms in respect of any Notes (or Pricing Supplement, in the case of Exempt Notes) includes a legend entitled "Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors", the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. IMPORTANT - UK RETAIL INVESTORS - If the Final Terms in respect of any Notes (or Pricing Supplement, in the case of Exempt Notes) includes a legend entitled "Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors", the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. 3 NOTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 309B(1)(c) OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CHAPTER 289) OF SINGAPORE (the "SFA") - Unless otherwise stated in the Final Terms in respect of any Notes (or Pricing Supplement, in the case of Exempt Notes), all Notes issued or to be issued under the Programme shall be prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018 of Singapore) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products). IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATING TO THE USE OF THIS PROSPECTUS AND OFFERS OF NOTES GENERALLY This Prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make the offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. The distribution of this Prospectus and the offer or sale of Notes may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Issuer and the Dealers do not represent that this Prospectus may be lawfully distributed, or that any Notes may be lawfully offered, in compliance with any applicable registration or other requirements in any such jurisdiction, or pursuant to an exemption available thereunder, or assume any responsibility for facilitating any such distribution or offering. In particular, no action has been taken by the Issuer or the Dealers which is intended to permit a public offering of any Notes or distribution of this Prospectus in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Accordingly, no Notes may be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, and neither this Prospectus nor any advertisement or other offering material may be distributed or published in any jurisdiction, except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. Persons into whose possession this Prospectus or any Notes may come must inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions on the distribution of this Prospectus and the offering and sale of Notes. In particular, there are restrictions on the distribution of this Prospectus and the offer or sale of Notes in the United States, the EEA (including Belgium, France and the Kingdom of Sweden), the UK, Singapore and Japan, see "Subscription and Sale". The Notes may not be a suitable investment for all investors. Each potential investor in the Notes must determine the suitability of that investment in light of its own circumstances. In particular, each potential investor may wish to consider, either on its own or with the help of its financial and other professional advisers, whether it: has sufficient knowledge and experience to make a meaningful evaluation of the Notes, the merits and risks of investing in the Notes and the information contained or incorporated by reference in this Prospectus and any applicable supplement; has access to, and knowledge of, appropriate analytical tools to evaluate, in the context of its particular financial situation, an investment in the Notes and the impact the Notes will have on its overall investment portfolio; has sufficient financial resources and liquidity to bear all of the risks of an investment in the Notes, including Notes with principal or interest payable in one or more currencies, or where the currency for principal or interest payments is different from the potential investor's currency; understands thoroughly the terms of the Notes and is familiar with the behaviour of any relevant indices and financial markets; and is able to evaluate possible scenarios for economic, interest rate and other factors that may affect its investment and its ability to bear the applicable risks. Legal investment considerations may restrict certain investments. The investment activities of certain investors are subject to legal investment laws and regulations, or review or regulation by certain authorities. Each potential investor should consult its legal advisers to determine whether and to what extent (1) Notes are legal investments for it, (2) Notes can be used as collateral for various types of borrowing and (3) other restrictions apply to its purchase or pledge of any Notes. Financial institutions should consult their legal advisers or the appropriate regulators to determine the appropriate treatment of Notes under any applicable risk-based capital or similar rules. 4 The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (see "Subscription and Sale"). SECOND PARTY OPINIONS AND EXTERNAL VERIFICATION In connection with the issue of Sustainability-Linked Notes under the Programme, the Issuer has prepared and published a sustainability-linked finance framework (the "Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework") and has requested a provider of second party opinions, Sustainalytics, to issue a second party opinion (the "Second Party Opinion") in relation to the Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework. In addition, in connection with the issue of Sustainability-Linked Notes under the Programme, the Issuer will engage one or more Assurance Providers to carry out the relevant assessments required for the purposes of providing an Assurance Report and a 2018 Baseline Assurance Report, as applicable (each as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes) in relation to the Sustainability-Linked Notes. The Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework and the Second Party Opinion are accessible through the Issuer's website at: https://www.ssab.com/company/investors/debt-financing,and any Assurance Reports or 2018 Baseline Assurance Reports will also be accessible through the Issuer's website. However any information on, or accessible through, such website and the information in such Sustainability- Linked Finance Framework, Second Party Opinion or any past or future Assurance Reports or 2018 Baseline Assurance Reports do not form part of this Prospectus and should not be relied upon in connection with making any investment decision with respect to any Sustainability-Linked Notes to be issued under the Programme. In addition, no assurance or representation is given by the Issuer, any other member of the Group, the Dealers or any other member of their respective groups, second party opinion providers or any Assurance Provider as to the suitability or reliability for any purpose whatsoever of any opinion, report or certification of any third party in connection with the offering of any Sustainability-LinkedNotes under the Programme. Any such opinion, report or certification and any other document related thereto is not, nor shall it be deemed to be, incorporated in and/or form part of this Prospectus. PRESENTATION OF INFORMATION In this Prospectus, all references to: "Group" refers to SSAB and its subsidiaries taken as a whole;

"Member State" refer to a Member State of the EEA;

"U.S. dollars", "U.S.$ " and "$" refer to United States dollars;

"SEK" refer to Swedish Kronor;

"Sterling" and "£" refer to pounds sterling; and

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

