The Nomination Committee consists of Stefan Loréhn, LKAB (Chairman of the Nomination Committee); Kimmo Viertola, the Finnish state; Emilie Westholm, Folksam; and Lennart Evrell (Chairman of the Board).

1. Attorney Andreas Steen is appointed to chair the meeting.

8. Nine directors.

9. Board fees shall be paid on a yearly basis in the amount of SEK 2,075,000 to

the Chairman of the Board and SEK 690,000 to each director who is not

employed in the Group. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work

in the Audit Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 155,000 each, with

the exception of the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, for which

payment shall be made in the amount of SEK 280,000. Compensation to

directors in respect of committee work in the Remuneration Committee shall be

paid in the amount of SEK 125,000 each, with the exception of the position of

Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, for which payment shall be made in

the amount of SEK 195,000. Fees shall be paid to the auditor in accordance

with approved invoices.

10. Re-election of the directors Petra Einarsson, Lennart Evrell, Bernard Fontana,

Marie Grönborg, Martin Lindqvist, Mikael Mäkinen and Maija Strandberg and

election of Kerstin Enochsson and Pierre Heeroma as new directors.

Kerstin Enochsson was born in 1975 and holds a Master of Laws from Freie

Universität Berlin, Germany and an MBA from ESCP Paris, France. She is

currently President Automotive at AB SKF. She has previously been Head of

Procurement and Supply Chain as well as Vice President Corporate Strategy &

Project Office at Volvo Car Group, Global Director Parts at Volvo Construction

Equipment and has held several other senior positions.

Pierre Heeroma was born in 1957 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology

Mineralogy and Tectonics. He is currently the CEO of Scandinavian Ferrous

and Non-Ferrous Metal Discovery AB. He has previously been Senior Vice

President, Strategy and Business Development at Boliden AB, Senior Vice

President, Business Development, Exploration and Strategic Projects at LKAB

AB and has held several other senior positions.

11. Re-election of Lennart Evrell as Chairman of the Board.

12. In accordance with the recommendation by the Audit Committee, appointment

of a registered audit firm as auditor and re-election of the audit firm Ernst &

Young AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the Annual