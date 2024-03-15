- The Nomination Committee proposes:
The Nomination Committee consists of Stefan Loréhn, LKAB (Chairman of the Nomination Committee); Kimmo Viertola, the Finnish state; Emilie Westholm, Folksam; and Lennart Evrell (Chairman of the Board).
1.
Attorney Andreas Steen is appointed to chair the meeting.
8.
Nine directors.
9.
Board fees shall be paid on a yearly basis in the amount of SEK 2,075,000 to
the Chairman of the Board and SEK 690,000 to each director who is not
employed in the Group. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work
in the Audit Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 155,000 each, with
the exception of the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, for which
payment shall be made in the amount of SEK 280,000. Compensation to
directors in respect of committee work in the Remuneration Committee shall be
paid in the amount of SEK 125,000 each, with the exception of the position of
Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, for which payment shall be made in
the amount of SEK 195,000. Fees shall be paid to the auditor in accordance
with approved invoices.
10.
Re-election of the directors Petra Einarsson, Lennart Evrell, Bernard Fontana,
Marie Grönborg, Martin Lindqvist, Mikael Mäkinen and Maija Strandberg and
election of Kerstin Enochsson and Pierre Heeroma as new directors.
Kerstin Enochsson was born in 1975 and holds a Master of Laws from Freie
Universität Berlin, Germany and an MBA from ESCP Paris, France. She is
currently President Automotive at AB SKF. She has previously been Head of
Procurement and Supply Chain as well as Vice President Corporate Strategy &
Project Office at Volvo Car Group, Global Director Parts at Volvo Construction
Equipment and has held several other senior positions.
Pierre Heeroma was born in 1957 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology
Mineralogy and Tectonics. He is currently the CEO of Scandinavian Ferrous
and Non-Ferrous Metal Discovery AB. He has previously been Senior Vice
President, Strategy and Business Development at Boliden AB, Senior Vice
President, Business Development, Exploration and Strategic Projects at LKAB
AB and has held several other senior positions.
11.
Re-election of Lennart Evrell as Chairman of the Board.
12.
In accordance with the recommendation by the Audit Committee, appointment
of a registered audit firm as auditor and re-election of the audit firm Ernst &
Young AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the Annual
General Meeting 2025.
