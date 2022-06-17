Log in
SSAB : Oslo Stålpeledagen Steel Pile Day - SSAB

06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Once again, there was excitement in the air as tube production and steel piles were introduced at SSAB's Steel Pile Day "StålPeleDag" 2022 event in Oslo, Norway. Holberg Terrace course and conference center brought parties interested in the foundation industry: piling contractors, designers and sales and technical support for SSAB's pile products in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Event attendees were welcomed with the opening speech of the day by Business Manager Jan Andreassen, Tubular products Norway and Denmark. The event offered several speeches by piling contractors and SSAB's own staff.

Topics for the day included Northern Light, which enables the capture and storage of industrial CO2 emissions, the use of vibration in the installation of RR micropiles, the use of Execution Classes (EXC) in pile products, and the reference site in Stockholm's Slussen district, where SSAB's RD piles are an important part of the project. HYBRIT and fossil-free steel were also on display throughout the day. The contents of the presentations sparked several discussion and questions. The atmosphere at the event was spontaneous and relaxed.

Helge Nuland, buyer of long products from Norsk Stål AS, told SSAB's Sales Manager Bente Hagen Taksdal that this was his first time participating in StålPeleDagen. As a first timer, he especially enjoyed the product demonstrations and practical advice and guidance.

Patrik Wahlström, Sales and Product Manager at ABK-Qviller AS, stated that this was his third time at StålPeleDagen. In particular, he found the technical presentations important and rewarding. Patrik was especially interested in the new pile sizes. ABK-Qviller AS is interested in the RDc220 threaded casing tube for the drilled RD product family. Patrik thought that the event is great as it is today


SSAB AB published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


