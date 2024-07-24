INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

Report for Q2 and first half of 2024

The second quarter

Revenue was SEK 28,282 (31,777) million

Operating result was SEK 2,969 (4,963) million

Earnings per share were SEK 2.43 (3.81)

Net cash was SEK 14.1 (11.7) billion

Key figures

2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 2023 SEK millions Q2 Q2 Q1 Jan-JunJan-JunFull-year Revenue 28,282 31,777 27,148 55,430 63,681 119,489 EBITDA 4,038 5,871 4,142 8,180 11,470 20,141 Operating result 2,969 4,963 3,157 6,126 9,696 16,467 Result for the period 2,418 3,926 2,573 4,992 7,627 13,038 Earnings per share (SEK) 2.43 3.81 2.57 5.00 7.40 12.67 Operating cash flow 3,214 6,281 1,923 5,137 9,416 21,524 Net debt (+) / Net cash (-) -14,085 -11,707 -18,195 -14,085 -11,707 -18,206 Net debt/equity ratio (%) -21 -17 -25 -21 -17 -27 Return on capital employed, rolling 12 months (%) 18 -12 21 18 -12 22 Number of employees at end of period 14,486 14,632 14,496 14,486 14,632 14,565

Comments by the CEO

SSAB's operating result for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 2,969 (4,963) million. The decrease compared to a year earlier was primarily due to lower US heavy plate prices. The market in Europe continued to be relatively weak, whereas the market for high-strength steel was more resilient. Compared to the first quarter, the operating result was somewhat lower, whereas operating cash flow increased by more than SEK 1 billion.

SSAB Special Steels had an operating result of SEK 1,659 (2,003) million and an operating margin of 21% (23%) during the quarter. SSAB Special Steels' unique offering provides added value for our customers and this in turn translates into more stable prices than for standard products. SSAB Americas' operating result for the second quarter decreased to SEK 1,204 (2,642) million and the operating margin was 19% (34%), as prices weakened. SSAB Europe had an operating result of SEK 400 (764) million and an operating margin of 3% (6%). The market was weak and the political strikes in Finland had a negative effect of around SEK 125 million, while shipments to the car industry (Automotive Advanced High Strength Steels) reached a record level, supported by SSAB's advanced products as well as our leading position in emission-free steels.

Safety performance continued to improve and LTIF decreased to 0.64 (1.01) during the quarter.

The market in Europe was relatively weak during the second quarter and the US heavy plate market weakened. During the third quarter, SSAB will carry out planned maintenance at most production sites and this will be reflected in lower output. SSAB Americas will bring forward the maintenance stop at the Montpelier mill. Demand is seasonally lower in the third quarter, especially in Europe, and the assessment is for a more pronounced decrease than normal. The market is challenging for Tibnor and Ruukki Construction but measures to reduce costs had a positive effect in the second quarter.

The transformation to fossil-free steelmaking continues with a focus on the conversion of Oxelösund and the planning of the state-of-the-art,highly-effectivemini-mill in Luleå. The new mill in Luleå will reduce Sweden's carbon dioxide emissions by 7% in addition to the 3% reduction from the conversion of the mill in Oxelösund. SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) during the second quarter. Approval means that the targets are scientifically based and in line with the SBTi's raised requirements for companies to deliver on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

In conjunction with the above, SSAB launched a new combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework that will support SSAB's transformation to fossil-free steelmaking and investments in more