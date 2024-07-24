INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
Growth in Automotive premium steel in a weak market
July 24, 2024
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
Report for Q2 and first half of 2024
The second quarter
- Revenue was SEK 28,282 (31,777) million
- Operating result was SEK 2,969 (4,963) million
- Earnings per share were SEK 2.43 (3.81)
- Net cash was SEK 14.1 (11.7) billion
Key figures
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2023
SEK millions
Q2
Q2
Q1
Jan-JunJan-JunFull-year
Revenue
28,282
31,777
27,148
55,430
63,681
119,489
EBITDA
4,038
5,871
4,142
8,180
11,470
20,141
Operating result
2,969
4,963
3,157
6,126
9,696
16,467
Result for the period
2,418
3,926
2,573
4,992
7,627
13,038
Earnings per share (SEK)
2.43
3.81
2.57
5.00
7.40
12.67
Operating cash flow
3,214
6,281
1,923
5,137
9,416
21,524
Net debt (+) / Net cash (-)
-14,085
-11,707
-18,195
-14,085
-11,707
-18,206
Net debt/equity ratio (%)
-21
-17
-25
-21
-17
-27
Return on capital employed, rolling 12 months (%)
18
-12
21
18
-12
22
Number of employees at end of period
14,486
14,632
14,496
14,486
14,632
14,565
Comments by the CEO
SSAB's operating result for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 2,969 (4,963) million. The decrease compared to a year earlier was primarily due to lower US heavy plate prices. The market in Europe continued to be relatively weak, whereas the market for high-strength steel was more resilient. Compared to the first quarter, the operating result was somewhat lower, whereas operating cash flow increased by more than SEK 1 billion.
SSAB Special Steels had an operating result of SEK 1,659 (2,003) million and an operating margin of 21% (23%) during the quarter. SSAB Special Steels' unique offering provides added value for our customers and this in turn translates into more stable prices than for standard products. SSAB Americas' operating result for the second quarter decreased to SEK 1,204 (2,642) million and the operating margin was 19% (34%), as prices weakened. SSAB Europe had an operating result of SEK 400 (764) million and an operating margin of 3% (6%). The market was weak and the political strikes in Finland had a negative effect of around SEK 125 million, while shipments to the car industry (Automotive Advanced High Strength Steels) reached a record level, supported by SSAB's advanced products as well as our leading position in emission-free steels.
Safety performance continued to improve and LTIF decreased to 0.64 (1.01) during the quarter.
The market in Europe was relatively weak during the second quarter and the US heavy plate market weakened. During the third quarter, SSAB will carry out planned maintenance at most production sites and this will be reflected in lower output. SSAB Americas will bring forward the maintenance stop at the Montpelier mill. Demand is seasonally lower in the third quarter, especially in Europe, and the assessment is for a more pronounced decrease than normal. The market is challenging for Tibnor and Ruukki Construction but measures to reduce costs had a positive effect in the second quarter.
The transformation to fossil-free steelmaking continues with a focus on the conversion of Oxelösund and the planning of the state-of-the-art,highly-effectivemini-mill in Luleå. The new mill in Luleå will reduce Sweden's carbon dioxide emissions by 7% in addition to the 3% reduction from the conversion of the mill in Oxelösund. SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) during the second quarter. Approval means that the targets are scientifically based and in line with the SBTi's raised requirements for companies to deliver on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.
In conjunction with the above, SSAB launched a new combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework that will support SSAB's transformation to fossil-free steelmaking and investments in more
2 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
efficient and flexible production systems. The combined framework provides SSAB with an opportunity to issue both green and sustainability-linked financing instruments as well as a combination of the two.
Outlook for the third quarter of 2024
The seasonal downturn during the third quarter is assessed to be more pronounced than normal and will especially impact SSAB Special Steels and SSAB Europe. Most of SSAB's production sites will carry out planned maintenance during the third quarter, thereby adjusting production and shipments to lower demand. SSAB Americas will start maintenance work earlier in the third quarter than previously planned.
Compared with the second quarter of 2024, SSAB Special Steels' shipments are assessed to be lower during the third quarter, whereas prices are expected to be somewhat lower.
SSAB Europe's shipments are assessed to be lower and also prices are expected to be lower during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter.
SSAB Americas' shipments are assessed to be significantly lower and prices are expected to be lower. The costs of raw materials are expected to be somewhat lower compared to the prior quarter.
Outlook for the steel divisions
Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024
Shipments
Realized prices
SSAB Special Steels
Lower
Somewhat lower
SSAB Europe
Lower
Lower
SSAB Americas
Significantly lower
Lower
Definitions: Significantly lower (>10 %), Lower (5-10 %), Somewhat lower (0-5 %), Stable (~0 %), Somewhat higher (0-5 %), Higher (5-10 %), Significantly higher (>10 %)
3 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
SSAB Group - Second quarter of 2024
The market during the second quarter
Demand for high-strength steel was somewhat lower compared with the previous quarter, and in particular the market in Europe weakened during the end of the second quarter.
Demand for standard steel in Europe was weak during the quarter in most segments except for the vehicle industry, where demand continued to be at a good level.
Market prices for strip in Europe were low and weakened further during the end of the second quarter. Heavy plate prices decreased somewhat during the quarter. Distributors have continued to adopt a cautious approach and import volumes were relatively high during the quarter, while a minor part of capacity in Europe was idled. Inventory levels in the market are estimated to be normal.
In North America, demand for heavy plate was lower and market prices saw a negative trend throughout the second quarter. Inventory levels at North American distributors were still low, but distributors were generally cautious against a backdrop of falling market prices.
Market prices in China for strip and heavy plate were somewhat lower at the end of the second quarter compared to end of the first quarter.
Revenue and operating result
Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was SEK 28,282 (31,777) million, down 11% compared to the same period in 2023, mainly related to lower prices and lower shipments. Compared with the first quarter of 2024, revenue was up 4%.
Operating result was SEK 2,969 (4,963) million. The decrease compared to 2023 was primarily explained by lower margins on the North American plate market. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, operating result was marginally down by SEK 189 million.
Revenue and operating result by business segment
Revenue
Operating result
2024
2023
2024
2023
SEK millions
Q2
Q2
Change
Q2
Q2
Change
SSAB Special Steels
7,847
8,646
-799
1,659
2,003
-344
SSAB Europe
11,641
12,953
-1,312
400
764
-363
SSAB Americas
6,221
7,728
-1,507
1,204
2,642
-1,438
Tibnor
3,344
3,600
-256
57
-50
107
Ruukki Construction
1,472
1,559
-87
42
10
32
Other
-
-
-
-394
-405
12
Group adjustments
-2,244
-2,709
466
-
-
-
Total
28,282
31,777
-3,495
2,969
4,963
-1,995
Analysis of total change in revenue and operating result compared to prior periods
Revenue
Operating result
Change vs.
Change vs.
% change
Vs. Q2 2023
Vs. Q1 2024
SEK millions
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Price
-8
-2
Price and product mix
-2,645
115
Product mix
0
0
Volume
-365
380
Volume
-4
4
Variable costs
1,245
-190
Currency effects
0
2
Fixed costs
-125
-615
Other sales
1
0
Capacity utilization
-180
90
Currency effects
74
31
Total
-11
4
Total
-1,995
-189
4 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
Leading sustainability performance
SSAB's objective is to become the world's safest steel company and to achieve zero accidents and work- related injuries and illnesses. The lost time injury frequency per million hours worked (LTIF) improved to 0.64 (1.01). Total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) was 6.1 (6.9).
Energy intensity and CO2e intensity in production were relatively stable compared to the figures for the second quarter of 2023.
Key sustainability figures - rolling 12 months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Q2
Q2
Q1
Full-year
Safety
Lost time injury frequency (LTIF)1)
0.64
1.01
0.81
0.87
Total number of injuries (LTI)2)
18
29
23
25
Total recordable injury frequency (TRIF)3)
6.1
6.9
6.0
6.2
Environment
Energy consumption, GWh4)
9,136
9,127
9,159
9,165
Energy intensity, kWh/tonnes crude steel
1,216
1,187
1,193
1,178
CO2e-emissions (Scope 1), thousand tonnes
9,810
9,930
9,949
10,007
Indirect CO2e-emissions (Scope 2), thousand tonnes
1,177
1,126
1,132
1,087
CO2e-intensity, tonnes of CO2e/tonnes crude steel5)
1.46
1.44
1.44
1.43
- Lost Time Injury Frequency, number of accidents resulting in an absence of more than one day per million working hours, own employees and contractors.
- Lost Time Injuries, number of accidents resulting in an absence of more than one day, own employees and contractors.
- Total Recordable Injury Frequency, number of lost time injuries, medical treatment injuries and restricted work injuries per million hours worked, own employees and contractors, except for medical treatment injuries and restricted work injuries for contractors in the US.
- Total energy consumption (electricity, purchased fuels and purchased heat).
- Includes Scope 1 and Scope 2.
Transformation to fossil-free steel
SSAB continues investments in converting the steel mill in Oxelösund to fossil-free steelmaking and a start on construction of the new electric arc furnace was made in 2023. At the end of January 2024, the ruling on the granted concession for the power lines to Oxelösund gained legal force and the project continues according to plan.
There is strong demand for steel without carbon dioxide footprint and SSAB has entered into a large number of partnerships with major customers. During 2023, SSAB launched a completely new scrap-based steel, SSAB Zero, with 0.0 kg emissions of carbon dioxide equivalents (Scope 1 and 2) per kg of steel - the world's first commercial product of its kind. The increase in SSAB Zero production continues and around 40,000 tonnes were produced during the second quarter.
During the first quarter, SSAB launched the world's first emission-free steel powder for commercial deliveries, made of recycled SSAB Zero steel. The product will create opportunities for customers to 3D-print their unique designs in steel produced without fossil carbon dioxide emissions. The powder combines the properties of SSAB's high-strength steel with the light structural possibilities of 3D-printing.
In early April, SSAB took the decision to build a state-of-the art, highly-efficientmini-mill in Luleå, Sweden. The new mill will have a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes a year with two electric arc furnaces, advanced ladle metallurgy and an integrated rolling mill. The investment also includes a cold rolling and galvanizing complex to supply the vehicle industry with a broader offering of premium products.
The investment in Luleå is estimated to be EUR 4.5 billion including contingency. This will avoid replacement investments of around EUR 2 billion that would otherwise be needed until 2035 to maintain the current blast furnace, steel mill and coking plant in Luleå as well as the rolling mill in Borlänge. The value creation will be significant. Compared to the alternative of continuing to invest in the current system, the annual EBITDA improvement is estimated to be more than SEK 5 billion at current commodity forecasts.
The transformation of Luleå will reduce Sweden's carbon dioxide emissions by 7% in addition to the 3% reduction from the conversion of the mill in Oxelösund.
5 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
Following the investment decision, as of April 2024 SSAB has revised the remaining useful life estimates of the assets that will be replaced and become obsolete by the new production system so that these assets will be fully depreciated by the end of 2028. The change in useful lives will increase SSAB's annual depreciation by approximately SEK 300 million.
SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) during the second quarter. Approval means that the targets are scientifically based and in line with the SBTi's raised requirements for companies to deliver on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. In conjunction with the above, SSAB launched a new combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework.
Major planned maintenance outages 2024
The Group's total maintenance costs for the full-year 2024 are expected to be SEK 1,555 (1,480) million, unchanged since the previous estimate. SSAB Americas will start maintenance work earlier in the third quarter than previously planned. The table below shows the expected costs for 2024 and the actual costs during
2023. The figures include the impact of the direct maintenance cost and the cost of lower capacity utilization, but exclude lost margins.
Expected maintenance costs for 2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
SEK millions
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q2
Q3
Q3
Q4
Q4
Full-yearFull-year
SSAB Special Steels
0
0
0
0
100
75
320
550
420
625
SSAB Europe
0
0
0
0
375
325
240
210
615
535
SSAB Americas
0
0
0
0
470
0
50
320
520
320
Total
0
0
0
0
945
400
610
1,080
1,555
1,480
Raw materials
SSAB sources iron ore primarily from LKAB in Sweden at market index-linked prices. Coking coal is sourced from Australia, the USA and Canada, usually on annual supply contracts with monthly prices. SSAB's mills in the USA use recycled steel material and source scrap metal on the spot market.
The table below shows the fluctuations in SSAB's purchase prices. Lead times and payment terms for iron ore have a combined effect which impacts the result around one quarter later than the change in market price, while coking coal has a lead time of around one and a half quarters. Scrap purchase prices have a lead time of around one month.
Change in SSAB's average purchase prices compared to prior periods
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
% change
USD
SEK
USD
SEK
Iron ore
-10%
-9%
-12%
-10%
Coking coal
-14%
-14%
-13%
-11%
Scrap metal
-11%
-10%
-11%
-9%
Production and shipments
SSAB's production and shipments were lower than those of the second quarter of last year, due to lower demand and the political strikes in Finland. Plate production and shipments were somewhat higher compared to the previous quarter. This was due to seasonally better demand and because the strikes in Finland had a greater impact on the first quarter.
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2023
Thousand tonnes
Q2
Q2
Q1
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full-year
Crude steel production
1,927
2,090
1,941
3,868
4,135
7,778
Rolling production
1,839
1,898
1,673
3,512
3,797
7,122
Steel shipments
1,646
1,722
1,583
3,229
3,459
6,460
6 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
Result for the period and earnings per share
The result for the period attributable to shareholders in the parent company was SEK 2,419 (3,923) million for the second quarter of 2024, equating to SEK 2.43 (3.81) per share. Income taxes were SEK -658(-1,093) million.
Cash flow
Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 3,214 (6,281) million. The decrease compared to last year was due to a lower result as well as more working capital tied up and higher capital expenditure. Net cash flow, after dividends of SEK 4,983 (8,960) million, amounted to SEK -3,584(-4,526) million. Net cash amounted to SEK 14,085 (11,707) million at June 30, 2024.
Capital expenditure
Capital expenditure amounted to SEK 1,250 (798) million during the second quarter of 2024. Strategic investments were SEK 616 (325) million. The strategic investments primarily relate to Oxelösund for conversion to fossil-free steelmaking. The estimate for total maintenance and strategic expenditure for the full-year 2024 amounts to SEK 6.3 billion. The previous estimate was SEK 5.5 billion. The increase is related to the decision to transform Luleå to fossil-free steelmaking. The sum of maintenance and strategic expenditure in 2023 was SEK 4.5 billion.
Operating cash flow and net debt
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
SEK millions
Q2
Q2
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full-year
EBITDA
4,038
5,871
8,180
11,470
20,141
Change in working capital
-145
1,094
-1,623
-524
4,836
Maintenance capital expenditures
-635
-473
-1,155
-840
-2,585
Other
-45
-211
-266
-691
-867
Operating cash flow
3,214
6,281
5,137
9,416
21,524
Financial items
86
91
205
194
437
Income taxes
-1,246
-1,672
-2,282
-2,426
-3,879
Cash flow from current operations
2,054
4,699
3,059
7,184
18,082
Strategic expenditures in plants and machinery
-616
-325
-1,124
-621
-1,889
Acquisitions of shares and operations
-
0
-
-24
-52
Investments/contributions in affiliated companies and
joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-20
Divestments of shares and operations
-
61
-
61
61
Cash flow before dividend
1,439
4,435
1,936
6,600
16,182
Dividend, parent company's shareholders
-4,983
-8,960
-4,983
-8,960
-8,960
Dividend, non-controlling interest
-1
-2
-1
-2
-8
Purchases of own shares
-
-
-1,215
-
-1,292
Acquisition of shares, non-controlling interest
-38
-
-38
-
-
Net cash flow
-3,584
-4,526
-4,301
-2,361
5,922
Net cash (+) / Net debt (-) at beginning of period
18,195
15,590
18,206
14,287
14,287
Net cash flow
-3,584
-4,526
-4,301
-2,361
5,922
Other 1)
-527
642
180
-219
-2,003
Net cash (+) / Net debt (-) at the end of period
14,085
11,707
14,085
11,707
18,206
1) Mainly valuation changes of derivatives and revaluations of other financial assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
7 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
SSAB Group - first half of 2024
Revenue and operating result
Revenue for the first half of 2024 was SEK 55,430 (63,681) million, down 13% compared to the first half of 2023, mainly related to lower prices in SSAB Europe and SSAB Americas.
Operating result was SEK 6,126 (9,696) million, down SEK 3,570 million compared to the first half of 2023. The lower earnings was mainly related to prices for SSAB Americas decreasing from a high level.
Revenue and adjusted operating result by business segment
Revenue
Operating result
2024
2023
2024
2023
SEK millions
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Change
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Change
SSAB Special Steels
15,563
17,219
-1,656
3,441
4,097
-656
SSAB Europe
22,458
25,246
-2,788
564
763
-200
SSAB Americas
12,478
15,443
-2,965
2,616
5,317
-2,702
Tibnor
6,457
7,648
-1,191
94
-48
142
Ruukki Construction
2,487
2,888
-400
-36
1
-37
Other
-
-
-
-551
-434
-117
Group adjustments
-4,013
-4,763
750
-
-
-
Total
55,430
63,681
-8,251
6,126
9,696
-3,570
Result for the period and earnings per share
The result for the period attributable to shareholders in the parent company for the first half of 2024 was SEK 4,992 (7,622) million, equating to SEK 5.00 (7.40) per share. Income taxes were SEK -1,403(-2,179) million.
Cash flow, financing and liquidity
Operating cash flow for the first half of 2024 decreased to SEK 5,137 (9,416) million, which was primarily due to the lower result. Net cash flow, after dividends of SEK 4,983 (8,960) million and purchases of own shares of SEK 1,215 (-) million, amounted to SEK -4,301(-2,361) million.
Net cash at June 30, 2024 was SEK 14,085 (11,707) million. Cash and cash equivalents were SEK 23,892 (24,517) million and non-utilized credit facilities were SEK 8,429 (8,750) million, which combined corresponds to 29% (27%) of rolling 12-month revenue. The term to maturity of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024 averaged 6.9 (5.6) years, with an average fixed interest period of 1.3 (1.3) years.
Equity
With a result for the period of SEK 4,992 (7,622) million and other comprehensive income (mostly consisting of translation differences) of SEK 1,602 (1,902) million attributable to the owners of the parent company, the shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company amounted to SEK 68,304 (67,689) million, equating to SEK 68.54 (65.73) per share.
Share buyback program and cancellation of shares
Following the completion of the share buyback program during the first quarter of 2024, SSAB's total number of shares is 996,617,667, of which 295,966,330 are Class A shares and 700,651,337 Class B shares, and total number of votes is 366,031,463.7 of which Class A shares convey 295,966,330 votes and Class B shares 70,065,133.7 votes. The decrease in the number of shares is due to SSAB's cancellation of 33,217,659 shares (of which 8,216,940 are Class A shares and 25,000,719 are Class B shares) in accordance with the resolution of the annual general meeting on April 24, 2024. Following this cancellation, SSAB holds no treasury shares.
The share capital of SEK 9,062,550,868.80 remained unchanged since, at the same time as the resolution to reduce the share capital by canceling the shares held by the company, it was resolved to increase the share capital by a transfer from non-restricted shareholders' equity to share capital (bonus issue). This was done without issuing any new shares, consequently restoring the share capital to the same level prior to the cancellation of shares.
8 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
Business segments - Second quarter of 2024
SSAB Special Steels
Second quarter in brief
- Weaker demand
- Shipments decreased 7% to 337 (364) thousand tonnes
- Operating result was SEK 1,659 (2,003) million
Key figures
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q2
Q2
Q1
Jan-JunJan-JunFull-year
Revenue (SEK millions)
7,847
8,646
7,716
15,563
17,219
32,145
EBITDA (SEK millions)
2,023
2,305
2,143
4,167
4,685
8,010
Operating result (SEK millions)
1,659
2,003
1,781
3,441
4,097
6,752
Operating cash flow (SEK millions)
1,242
1,727
1,329
2,571
3,667
7,755
Crude steel production (thousand tonnes)
576
651
586
1,162
1,259
2,252
Rolling production (thousand tonnes)
421
447
419
840
901
1,620
Steel shipments (thousand tonnes)
337
364
327
664
712
1,304
Number of employees at end of period
4,015
4,012
4,017
4,015
4,012
4,056
Market trend
Demand in the customer segment related to the construction industry continued to be weak, especially in Europe. In North America, some caution was seen at the end of the quarter due to the presidential election in the autumn. The emerging markets were more stable in, for example, the Material Handling customer segment, which comprises mining and recycling.
Development compared to Q2/23
Compared with a year earlier, demand was somewhat weaker, which was reflected in production and shipments. Revenue was down 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and amounted to SEK 7,847 (8,646) million. Lower shipments had a negative impact of 7 percentage points and lower prices 3 percentage points.
Operating result was SEK 1,659 (2,003) million. Lower prices and lower shipments were partly compensated by lower variable costs, primarily of raw material.
Operating cash flow during the second quarter was SEK 1,242 (1,727) million. The lower cash flow was primarily due to the lower result and increased working capital.
Capital expenditure during the second quarter was SEK 690 (327) million, of which SEK 503 (186) million were strategic investments in Oxelösund.
Development compared to Q1/24
Production and shipments were stable. Revenue increased by 2% and higher shipments had an impact of 3 percentage points. Currency effects had a positive impact of 2 percentage points, whereas lower prices reduced revenue by 2 percentage points.
Operating result decreased somewhat by SEK 122 million. Higher shipments were counteracted by somewhat higher costs.
9 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024
SSAB Europe
Second quarter in brief
- Weak market
- Shipments down by 4%, but better product mix through growth in Automotive AHSS
- Operating result decreased to SEK 400 (764) million
Key figures
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q2
Q2
Q1
Jan-JunJan-JunFull-year
Revenue (SEK millions)
11,641
12,953
10,817
22,458
25,246
46,227
EBITDA (SEK millions)
915
1,196
600
1,516
1,614
2,906
Operating result (SEK millions)
400
764
163
564
763
1,183
Operating cash flow (SEK millions)
1,063
2,837
41
1,104
1,490
3,906
Crude steel production (thousand tonnes)
1,063
1,142
1,077
2,140
2,284
4,367
Rolling production (thousand tonnes)
1,152
1,186
973
2,126
2,343
4,402
Steel shipments (thousand tonnes)
870
907
818
1,688
1,819
3,354
Number of employees at end of period
6,779
6,808
6,786
6,779
6,808
6,802
Production figures include high-strength steel made for SSAB Special Steels. These volumes are not included in SSAB Europe's shipments.
Market trend
Demand was cautious during the second quarter, especially in segments like Steel Service Centers and Construction. SSAB continued to make progress in high-strength steels (AHSS) to the Automotive segment, partly due to the leading position in emission-free steels, and the market was at a relatively good level. Demand in Heavy Transport weakened further, especially in heavy-duty trucks.
SSAB Europe's production and shipments were affected by political strikes in Finland, which had a total negative impact of around SEK 125 million on the second quarter operating result.
Development compared to Q2/23
Production and shipments were lower compared with the same quarter last year, mainly due to a worse market. Revenue was down 10% and amounted to SEK 11,641 (12,953) million, lower prices had an impact of 6 percentage points. Lower shipments reduced revenue by 4 percentage points, with the strike having a negative impact of some 20 thousand tonnes.
Operating result decreased to SEK 400 (764) million, down SEK 363 million compared with the same quarter in 2023. Lower prices, lower shipments and lower capacity utilization had a negative impact, which was partly offset by lower variable costs, primarily for raw materials. A better product mix driven by good development in Automotive AHSS had a positive effect.
Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 1,063 (2,837) million, mainly related to less release of working capital and a lower result.
Capital expenditure during the second quarter was SEK 397 (328) million, of which SEK 46 (85) million were strategic investments.
Development compared to Q1/24
Plate production increased compared to the prior quarter, which to a larger extent was impacted by the political strike in Finland. Revenue increased by 8%. Higher shipments had a positive impact of 6 percentage points and somewhat higher prices contributed by 1 percentage point.
Compared to the first quarter of 2024, operating result increased by SEK 237 million, which was largely due to a better product mix, higher shipments and better capacity utilization. The political strike had a negative effect of SEK 350 million in the first quarter and SEK 125 million in the second quarter.
10 | SSAB AB(publ), P.O. Box 70, SE-101 21 Stockholm, Sweden. www.ssab.com. Reg.no. 556016-3429
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SSAB AB published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 05:48:03 UTC.