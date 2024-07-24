INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

Growth in Automotive premium steel in a weak market

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

Report for Q2 and first half of 2024

The second quarter

  • Revenue was SEK 28,282 (31,777) million
  • Operating result was SEK 2,969 (4,963) million
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.43 (3.81)
  • Net cash was SEK 14.1 (11.7) billion

Key figures

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

2023

SEK millions

Q2

Q2

Q1

Jan-JunJan-JunFull-year

Revenue

28,282

31,777

27,148

55,430

63,681

119,489

EBITDA

4,038

5,871

4,142

8,180

11,470

20,141

Operating result

2,969

4,963

3,157

6,126

9,696

16,467

Result for the period

2,418

3,926

2,573

4,992

7,627

13,038

Earnings per share (SEK)

2.43

3.81

2.57

5.00

7.40

12.67

Operating cash flow

3,214

6,281

1,923

5,137

9,416

21,524

Net debt (+) / Net cash (-)

-14,085

-11,707

-18,195

-14,085

-11,707

-18,206

Net debt/equity ratio (%)

-21

-17

-25

-21

-17

-27

Return on capital employed, rolling 12 months (%)

18

-12

21

18

-12

22

Number of employees at end of period

14,486

14,632

14,496

14,486

14,632

14,565

Comments by the CEO

SSAB's operating result for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 2,969 (4,963) million. The decrease compared to a year earlier was primarily due to lower US heavy plate prices. The market in Europe continued to be relatively weak, whereas the market for high-strength steel was more resilient. Compared to the first quarter, the operating result was somewhat lower, whereas operating cash flow increased by more than SEK 1 billion.

SSAB Special Steels had an operating result of SEK 1,659 (2,003) million and an operating margin of 21% (23%) during the quarter. SSAB Special Steels' unique offering provides added value for our customers and this in turn translates into more stable prices than for standard products. SSAB Americas' operating result for the second quarter decreased to SEK 1,204 (2,642) million and the operating margin was 19% (34%), as prices weakened. SSAB Europe had an operating result of SEK 400 (764) million and an operating margin of 3% (6%). The market was weak and the political strikes in Finland had a negative effect of around SEK 125 million, while shipments to the car industry (Automotive Advanced High Strength Steels) reached a record level, supported by SSAB's advanced products as well as our leading position in emission-free steels.

Safety performance continued to improve and LTIF decreased to 0.64 (1.01) during the quarter.

The market in Europe was relatively weak during the second quarter and the US heavy plate market weakened. During the third quarter, SSAB will carry out planned maintenance at most production sites and this will be reflected in lower output. SSAB Americas will bring forward the maintenance stop at the Montpelier mill. Demand is seasonally lower in the third quarter, especially in Europe, and the assessment is for a more pronounced decrease than normal. The market is challenging for Tibnor and Ruukki Construction but measures to reduce costs had a positive effect in the second quarter.

The transformation to fossil-free steelmaking continues with a focus on the conversion of Oxelösund and the planning of the state-of-the-art,highly-effectivemini-mill in Luleå. The new mill in Luleå will reduce Sweden's carbon dioxide emissions by 7% in addition to the 3% reduction from the conversion of the mill in Oxelösund. SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) during the second quarter. Approval means that the targets are scientifically based and in line with the SBTi's raised requirements for companies to deliver on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

In conjunction with the above, SSAB launched a new combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework that will support SSAB's transformation to fossil-free steelmaking and investments in more

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

efficient and flexible production systems. The combined framework provides SSAB with an opportunity to issue both green and sustainability-linked financing instruments as well as a combination of the two.

Outlook for the third quarter of 2024

The seasonal downturn during the third quarter is assessed to be more pronounced than normal and will especially impact SSAB Special Steels and SSAB Europe. Most of SSAB's production sites will carry out planned maintenance during the third quarter, thereby adjusting production and shipments to lower demand. SSAB Americas will start maintenance work earlier in the third quarter than previously planned.

Compared with the second quarter of 2024, SSAB Special Steels' shipments are assessed to be lower during the third quarter, whereas prices are expected to be somewhat lower.

SSAB Europe's shipments are assessed to be lower and also prices are expected to be lower during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter.

SSAB Americas' shipments are assessed to be significantly lower and prices are expected to be lower. The costs of raw materials are expected to be somewhat lower compared to the prior quarter.

Outlook for the steel divisions

Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024

Shipments

Realized prices

SSAB Special Steels

Lower

Somewhat lower

SSAB Europe

Lower

Lower

SSAB Americas

Significantly lower

Lower

Definitions: Significantly lower (>10 %), Lower (5-10 %), Somewhat lower (0-5 %), Stable (~0 %), Somewhat higher (0-5 %), Higher (5-10 %), Significantly higher (>10 %)

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

SSAB Group - Second quarter of 2024

The market during the second quarter

Demand for high-strength steel was somewhat lower compared with the previous quarter, and in particular the market in Europe weakened during the end of the second quarter.

Demand for standard steel in Europe was weak during the quarter in most segments except for the vehicle industry, where demand continued to be at a good level.

Market prices for strip in Europe were low and weakened further during the end of the second quarter. Heavy plate prices decreased somewhat during the quarter. Distributors have continued to adopt a cautious approach and import volumes were relatively high during the quarter, while a minor part of capacity in Europe was idled. Inventory levels in the market are estimated to be normal.

In North America, demand for heavy plate was lower and market prices saw a negative trend throughout the second quarter. Inventory levels at North American distributors were still low, but distributors were generally cautious against a backdrop of falling market prices.

Market prices in China for strip and heavy plate were somewhat lower at the end of the second quarter compared to end of the first quarter.

Revenue and operating result

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was SEK 28,282 (31,777) million, down 11% compared to the same period in 2023, mainly related to lower prices and lower shipments. Compared with the first quarter of 2024, revenue was up 4%.

Operating result was SEK 2,969 (4,963) million. The decrease compared to 2023 was primarily explained by lower margins on the North American plate market. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, operating result was marginally down by SEK 189 million.

Revenue and operating result by business segment

Revenue

Operating result

2024

2023

2024

2023

SEK millions

Q2

Q2

Change

Q2

Q2

Change

SSAB Special Steels

7,847

8,646

-799

1,659

2,003

-344

SSAB Europe

11,641

12,953

-1,312

400

764

-363

SSAB Americas

6,221

7,728

-1,507

1,204

2,642

-1,438

Tibnor

3,344

3,600

-256

57

-50

107

Ruukki Construction

1,472

1,559

-87

42

10

32

Other

-

-

-

-394

-405

12

Group adjustments

-2,244

-2,709

466

-

-

-

Total

28,282

31,777

-3,495

2,969

4,963

-1,995

Analysis of total change in revenue and operating result compared to prior periods

Revenue

Operating result

Change vs.

Change vs.

% change

Vs. Q2 2023

Vs. Q1 2024

SEK millions

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Price

-8

-2

Price and product mix

-2,645

115

Product mix

0

0

Volume

-365

380

Volume

-4

4

Variable costs

1,245

-190

Currency effects

0

2

Fixed costs

-125

-615

Other sales

1

0

Capacity utilization

-180

90

Currency effects

74

31

Total

-11

4

Total

-1,995

-189

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

Leading sustainability performance

SSAB's objective is to become the world's safest steel company and to achieve zero accidents and work- related injuries and illnesses. The lost time injury frequency per million hours worked (LTIF) improved to 0.64 (1.01). Total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) was 6.1 (6.9).

Energy intensity and CO2e intensity in production were relatively stable compared to the figures for the second quarter of 2023.

Key sustainability figures - rolling 12 months

2024

2023

2024

2023

Q2

Q2

Q1

Full-year

Safety

Lost time injury frequency (LTIF)1)

0.64

1.01

0.81

0.87

Total number of injuries (LTI)2)

18

29

23

25

Total recordable injury frequency (TRIF)3)

6.1

6.9

6.0

6.2

Environment

Energy consumption, GWh4)

9,136

9,127

9,159

9,165

Energy intensity, kWh/tonnes crude steel

1,216

1,187

1,193

1,178

CO2e-emissions (Scope 1), thousand tonnes

9,810

9,930

9,949

10,007

Indirect CO2e-emissions (Scope 2), thousand tonnes

1,177

1,126

1,132

1,087

CO2e-intensity, tonnes of CO2e/tonnes crude steel5)

1.46

1.44

1.44

1.43

  1. Lost Time Injury Frequency, number of accidents resulting in an absence of more than one day per million working hours, own employees and contractors.
  2. Lost Time Injuries, number of accidents resulting in an absence of more than one day, own employees and contractors.
  3. Total Recordable Injury Frequency, number of lost time injuries, medical treatment injuries and restricted work injuries per million hours worked, own employees and contractors, except for medical treatment injuries and restricted work injuries for contractors in the US.
  4. Total energy consumption (electricity, purchased fuels and purchased heat).
  5. Includes Scope 1 and Scope 2.

Transformation to fossil-free steel

SSAB continues investments in converting the steel mill in Oxelösund to fossil-free steelmaking and a start on construction of the new electric arc furnace was made in 2023. At the end of January 2024, the ruling on the granted concession for the power lines to Oxelösund gained legal force and the project continues according to plan.

There is strong demand for steel without carbon dioxide footprint and SSAB has entered into a large number of partnerships with major customers. During 2023, SSAB launched a completely new scrap-based steel, SSAB Zero, with 0.0 kg emissions of carbon dioxide equivalents (Scope 1 and 2) per kg of steel - the world's first commercial product of its kind. The increase in SSAB Zero production continues and around 40,000 tonnes were produced during the second quarter.

During the first quarter, SSAB launched the world's first emission-free steel powder for commercial deliveries, made of recycled SSAB Zero steel. The product will create opportunities for customers to 3D-print their unique designs in steel produced without fossil carbon dioxide emissions. The powder combines the properties of SSAB's high-strength steel with the light structural possibilities of 3D-printing.

In early April, SSAB took the decision to build a state-of-the art, highly-efficientmini-mill in Luleå, Sweden. The new mill will have a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes a year with two electric arc furnaces, advanced ladle metallurgy and an integrated rolling mill. The investment also includes a cold rolling and galvanizing complex to supply the vehicle industry with a broader offering of premium products.

The investment in Luleå is estimated to be EUR 4.5 billion including contingency. This will avoid replacement investments of around EUR 2 billion that would otherwise be needed until 2035 to maintain the current blast furnace, steel mill and coking plant in Luleå as well as the rolling mill in Borlänge. The value creation will be significant. Compared to the alternative of continuing to invest in the current system, the annual EBITDA improvement is estimated to be more than SEK 5 billion at current commodity forecasts.

The transformation of Luleå will reduce Sweden's carbon dioxide emissions by 7% in addition to the 3% reduction from the conversion of the mill in Oxelösund.

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

Following the investment decision, as of April 2024 SSAB has revised the remaining useful life estimates of the assets that will be replaced and become obsolete by the new production system so that these assets will be fully depreciated by the end of 2028. The change in useful lives will increase SSAB's annual depreciation by approximately SEK 300 million.

SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) during the second quarter. Approval means that the targets are scientifically based and in line with the SBTi's raised requirements for companies to deliver on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. In conjunction with the above, SSAB launched a new combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework.

Major planned maintenance outages 2024

The Group's total maintenance costs for the full-year 2024 are expected to be SEK 1,555 (1,480) million, unchanged since the previous estimate. SSAB Americas will start maintenance work earlier in the third quarter than previously planned. The table below shows the expected costs for 2024 and the actual costs during

2023. The figures include the impact of the direct maintenance cost and the cost of lower capacity utilization, but exclude lost margins.

Expected maintenance costs for 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

SEK millions

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full-yearFull-year

SSAB Special Steels

0

0

0

0

100

75

320

550

420

625

SSAB Europe

0

0

0

0

375

325

240

210

615

535

SSAB Americas

0

0

0

0

470

0

50

320

520

320

Total

0

0

0

0

945

400

610

1,080

1,555

1,480

Raw materials

SSAB sources iron ore primarily from LKAB in Sweden at market index-linked prices. Coking coal is sourced from Australia, the USA and Canada, usually on annual supply contracts with monthly prices. SSAB's mills in the USA use recycled steel material and source scrap metal on the spot market.

The table below shows the fluctuations in SSAB's purchase prices. Lead times and payment terms for iron ore have a combined effect which impacts the result around one quarter later than the change in market price, while coking coal has a lead time of around one and a half quarters. Scrap purchase prices have a lead time of around one month.

Change in SSAB's average purchase prices compared to prior periods

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

% change

USD

SEK

USD

SEK

Iron ore

-10%

-9%

-12%

-10%

Coking coal

-14%

-14%

-13%

-11%

Scrap metal

-11%

-10%

-11%

-9%

Production and shipments

SSAB's production and shipments were lower than those of the second quarter of last year, due to lower demand and the political strikes in Finland. Plate production and shipments were somewhat higher compared to the previous quarter. This was due to seasonally better demand and because the strikes in Finland had a greater impact on the first quarter.

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

2023

Thousand tonnes

Q2

Q2

Q1

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Full-year

Crude steel production

1,927

2,090

1,941

3,868

4,135

7,778

Rolling production

1,839

1,898

1,673

3,512

3,797

7,122

Steel shipments

1,646

1,722

1,583

3,229

3,459

6,460

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

Result for the period and earnings per share

The result for the period attributable to shareholders in the parent company was SEK 2,419 (3,923) million for the second quarter of 2024, equating to SEK 2.43 (3.81) per share. Income taxes were SEK -658(-1,093) million.

Cash flow

Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 3,214 (6,281) million. The decrease compared to last year was due to a lower result as well as more working capital tied up and higher capital expenditure. Net cash flow, after dividends of SEK 4,983 (8,960) million, amounted to SEK -3,584(-4,526) million. Net cash amounted to SEK 14,085 (11,707) million at June 30, 2024.

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure amounted to SEK 1,250 (798) million during the second quarter of 2024. Strategic investments were SEK 616 (325) million. The strategic investments primarily relate to Oxelösund for conversion to fossil-free steelmaking. The estimate for total maintenance and strategic expenditure for the full-year 2024 amounts to SEK 6.3 billion. The previous estimate was SEK 5.5 billion. The increase is related to the decision to transform Luleå to fossil-free steelmaking. The sum of maintenance and strategic expenditure in 2023 was SEK 4.5 billion.

Operating cash flow and net debt

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

SEK millions

Q2

Q2

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Full-year

EBITDA

4,038

5,871

8,180

11,470

20,141

Change in working capital

-145

1,094

-1,623

-524

4,836

Maintenance capital expenditures

-635

-473

-1,155

-840

-2,585

Other

-45

-211

-266

-691

-867

Operating cash flow

3,214

6,281

5,137

9,416

21,524

Financial items

86

91

205

194

437

Income taxes

-1,246

-1,672

-2,282

-2,426

-3,879

Cash flow from current operations

2,054

4,699

3,059

7,184

18,082

Strategic expenditures in plants and machinery

-616

-325

-1,124

-621

-1,889

Acquisitions of shares and operations

-

0

-

-24

-52

Investments/contributions in affiliated companies and

joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-20

Divestments of shares and operations

-

61

-

61

61

Cash flow before dividend

1,439

4,435

1,936

6,600

16,182

Dividend, parent company's shareholders

-4,983

-8,960

-4,983

-8,960

-8,960

Dividend, non-controlling interest

-1

-2

-1

-2

-8

Purchases of own shares

-

-

-1,215

-

-1,292

Acquisition of shares, non-controlling interest

-38

-

-38

-

-

Net cash flow

-3,584

-4,526

-4,301

-2,361

5,922

Net cash (+) / Net debt (-) at beginning of period

18,195

15,590

18,206

14,287

14,287

Net cash flow

-3,584

-4,526

-4,301

-2,361

5,922

Other 1)

-527

642

180

-219

-2,003

Net cash (+) / Net debt (-) at the end of period

14,085

11,707

14,085

11,707

18,206

1) Mainly valuation changes of derivatives and revaluations of other financial assets and liabilities in foreign currencies

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

SSAB Group - first half of 2024

Revenue and operating result

Revenue for the first half of 2024 was SEK 55,430 (63,681) million, down 13% compared to the first half of 2023, mainly related to lower prices in SSAB Europe and SSAB Americas.

Operating result was SEK 6,126 (9,696) million, down SEK 3,570 million compared to the first half of 2023. The lower earnings was mainly related to prices for SSAB Americas decreasing from a high level.

Revenue and adjusted operating result by business segment

Revenue

Operating result

2024

2023

2024

2023

SEK millions

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Change

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Change

SSAB Special Steels

15,563

17,219

-1,656

3,441

4,097

-656

SSAB Europe

22,458

25,246

-2,788

564

763

-200

SSAB Americas

12,478

15,443

-2,965

2,616

5,317

-2,702

Tibnor

6,457

7,648

-1,191

94

-48

142

Ruukki Construction

2,487

2,888

-400

-36

1

-37

Other

-

-

-

-551

-434

-117

Group adjustments

-4,013

-4,763

750

-

-

-

Total

55,430

63,681

-8,251

6,126

9,696

-3,570

Result for the period and earnings per share

The result for the period attributable to shareholders in the parent company for the first half of 2024 was SEK 4,992 (7,622) million, equating to SEK 5.00 (7.40) per share. Income taxes were SEK -1,403(-2,179) million.

Cash flow, financing and liquidity

Operating cash flow for the first half of 2024 decreased to SEK 5,137 (9,416) million, which was primarily due to the lower result. Net cash flow, after dividends of SEK 4,983 (8,960) million and purchases of own shares of SEK 1,215 (-) million, amounted to SEK -4,301(-2,361) million.

Net cash at June 30, 2024 was SEK 14,085 (11,707) million. Cash and cash equivalents were SEK 23,892 (24,517) million and non-utilized credit facilities were SEK 8,429 (8,750) million, which combined corresponds to 29% (27%) of rolling 12-month revenue. The term to maturity of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024 averaged 6.9 (5.6) years, with an average fixed interest period of 1.3 (1.3) years.

Equity

With a result for the period of SEK 4,992 (7,622) million and other comprehensive income (mostly consisting of translation differences) of SEK 1,602 (1,902) million attributable to the owners of the parent company, the shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company amounted to SEK 68,304 (67,689) million, equating to SEK 68.54 (65.73) per share.

Share buyback program and cancellation of shares

Following the completion of the share buyback program during the first quarter of 2024, SSAB's total number of shares is 996,617,667, of which 295,966,330 are Class A shares and 700,651,337 Class B shares, and total number of votes is 366,031,463.7 of which Class A shares convey 295,966,330 votes and Class B shares 70,065,133.7 votes. The decrease in the number of shares is due to SSAB's cancellation of 33,217,659 shares (of which 8,216,940 are Class A shares and 25,000,719 are Class B shares) in accordance with the resolution of the annual general meeting on April 24, 2024. Following this cancellation, SSAB holds no treasury shares.

The share capital of SEK 9,062,550,868.80 remained unchanged since, at the same time as the resolution to reduce the share capital by canceling the shares held by the company, it was resolved to increase the share capital by a transfer from non-restricted shareholders' equity to share capital (bonus issue). This was done without issuing any new shares, consequently restoring the share capital to the same level prior to the cancellation of shares.

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

Business segments - Second quarter of 2024

SSAB Special Steels

Second quarter in brief

  • Weaker demand
  • Shipments decreased 7% to 337 (364) thousand tonnes
  • Operating result was SEK 1,659 (2,003) million

Key figures

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

2023

Q2

Q2

Q1

Jan-JunJan-JunFull-year

Revenue (SEK millions)

7,847

8,646

7,716

15,563

17,219

32,145

EBITDA (SEK millions)

2,023

2,305

2,143

4,167

4,685

8,010

Operating result (SEK millions)

1,659

2,003

1,781

3,441

4,097

6,752

Operating cash flow (SEK millions)

1,242

1,727

1,329

2,571

3,667

7,755

Crude steel production (thousand tonnes)

576

651

586

1,162

1,259

2,252

Rolling production (thousand tonnes)

421

447

419

840

901

1,620

Steel shipments (thousand tonnes)

337

364

327

664

712

1,304

Number of employees at end of period

4,015

4,012

4,017

4,015

4,012

4,056

Market trend

Demand in the customer segment related to the construction industry continued to be weak, especially in Europe. In North America, some caution was seen at the end of the quarter due to the presidential election in the autumn. The emerging markets were more stable in, for example, the Material Handling customer segment, which comprises mining and recycling.

Development compared to Q2/23

Compared with a year earlier, demand was somewhat weaker, which was reflected in production and shipments. Revenue was down 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and amounted to SEK 7,847 (8,646) million. Lower shipments had a negative impact of 7 percentage points and lower prices 3 percentage points.

Operating result was SEK 1,659 (2,003) million. Lower prices and lower shipments were partly compensated by lower variable costs, primarily of raw material.

Operating cash flow during the second quarter was SEK 1,242 (1,727) million. The lower cash flow was primarily due to the lower result and increased working capital.

Capital expenditure during the second quarter was SEK 690 (327) million, of which SEK 503 (186) million were strategic investments in Oxelösund.

Development compared to Q1/24

Production and shipments were stable. Revenue increased by 2% and higher shipments had an impact of 3 percentage points. Currency effects had a positive impact of 2 percentage points, whereas lower prices reduced revenue by 2 percentage points.

Operating result decreased somewhat by SEK 122 million. Higher shipments were counteracted by somewhat higher costs.

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2024

SSAB Europe

Second quarter in brief

  • Weak market
  • Shipments down by 4%, but better product mix through growth in Automotive AHSS
  • Operating result decreased to SEK 400 (764) million

Key figures

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

2023

Q2

Q2

Q1

Jan-JunJan-JunFull-year

Revenue (SEK millions)

11,641

12,953

10,817

22,458

25,246

46,227

EBITDA (SEK millions)

915

1,196

600

1,516

1,614

2,906

Operating result (SEK millions)

400

764

163

564

763

1,183

Operating cash flow (SEK millions)

1,063

2,837

41

1,104

1,490

3,906

Crude steel production (thousand tonnes)

1,063

1,142

1,077

2,140

2,284

4,367

Rolling production (thousand tonnes)

1,152

1,186

973

2,126

2,343

4,402

Steel shipments (thousand tonnes)

870

907

818

1,688

1,819

3,354

Number of employees at end of period

6,779

6,808

6,786

6,779

6,808

6,802

Production figures include high-strength steel made for SSAB Special Steels. These volumes are not included in SSAB Europe's shipments.

Market trend

Demand was cautious during the second quarter, especially in segments like Steel Service Centers and Construction. SSAB continued to make progress in high-strength steels (AHSS) to the Automotive segment, partly due to the leading position in emission-free steels, and the market was at a relatively good level. Demand in Heavy Transport weakened further, especially in heavy-duty trucks.

SSAB Europe's production and shipments were affected by political strikes in Finland, which had a total negative impact of around SEK 125 million on the second quarter operating result.

Development compared to Q2/23

Production and shipments were lower compared with the same quarter last year, mainly due to a worse market. Revenue was down 10% and amounted to SEK 11,641 (12,953) million, lower prices had an impact of 6 percentage points. Lower shipments reduced revenue by 4 percentage points, with the strike having a negative impact of some 20 thousand tonnes.

Operating result decreased to SEK 400 (764) million, down SEK 363 million compared with the same quarter in 2023. Lower prices, lower shipments and lower capacity utilization had a negative impact, which was partly offset by lower variable costs, primarily for raw materials. A better product mix driven by good development in Automotive AHSS had a positive effect.

Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 1,063 (2,837) million, mainly related to less release of working capital and a lower result.

Capital expenditure during the second quarter was SEK 397 (328) million, of which SEK 46 (85) million were strategic investments.

Development compared to Q1/24

Plate production increased compared to the prior quarter, which to a larger extent was impacted by the political strike in Finland. Revenue increased by 8%. Higher shipments had a positive impact of 6 percentage points and somewhat higher prices contributed by 1 percentage point.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, operating result increased by SEK 237 million, which was largely due to a better product mix, higher shipments and better capacity utilization. The political strike had a negative effect of SEK 350 million in the first quarter and SEK 125 million in the second quarter.

