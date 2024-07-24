40,000 tonnes of SSAB Zero produced

SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The targets are scientifically based and deliver on

the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C

New combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework which provides an opportunity to issue both green and sustainability-linked financing instruments as well as a combination of the two

An Early Service Agreement (ESA) signed with supplier of a highly-automated technology solution for the new mini-mill in Luleå, consisting of two electric arc furnaces, secondary metallurgy, caster and strip mill