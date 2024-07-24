Presentation of

the Q2/2024 report

Martin Lindqvist, President & CEO

Leena Craelius, CFO

July24, 2024

Agenda

  • Q2/24 in brief
  • Financials
  • Outlook and summary
  • Q&A

2

1. Q2/24 in brief

Highlights in Q2 2024

Fairly stable result vs Q1/24

4,963

4,371

3,157 2,969

2,400

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24 Operating result (adj) SEK m

  • Lower vs. Q2/23, mainly due to lower US plate price

Safer workplace

3.70

1.80

1.06 0.87 0.64

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024* Lost time injury frequency

  • LTIF and TRIF continues to decrease

Good cash flow generation

6,281 6,311 5,798

3,214

1,923

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24 Operating cash flow SEK m

4

*2024 refers to rolling 12 mth

Transformation to fossil-free steel making continues

40,000 tonnes of SSAB Zero produced

SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The targets are scientifically based and deliver on

the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C

New combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework which provides an opportunity to issue both green and sustainability-linked financing instruments as well as a combination of the two

An Early Service Agreement (ESA) signed with supplier of a highly-automated technology solution for the new mini-mill in Luleå, consisting of two electric arc furnaces, secondary metallurgy, caster and strip mill

5

SSAB Special Steels

Shipments

ktonnes

364

+3%

337

327

313

279

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

  • Weak market in Europe
  • More stable demand in rest of the world

Operating result

SEK m

2,003

1,808

1,781

1,659

847

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

  • Earnings on good level
  • Prices -2% vs. Q1/24

Additive Powder

  • World's first emission-free steel powder for commercial deliveries
  • Combines the properties of SSAB's high-strength steel with the light structural possibilities of 3D-printing

6

SSAB Europe

Shipments

ktonnes

+6%

907

870

776

818

759

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

  • Seasonal improvement vs Q1/24

Operating result

SEK m

764

400

254

165 163

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

  • Strikes in Finland had a negative effect of SEK 125m
  • Prices +1% vs. Q1/24

7

Strong market position in Automotive AHSS

  • Advanced product offering including martensitic grades, press hardening steel, 3rd gen dual phase with high formability etc.
  • Leading position in emission free steel generates new business

Shipments at record level

ktonnes

185

174

166

175

159

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

Seat cross members for battery protection, ID. Buzz

Docol CR PHS2000-UC

8

SSAB Americas

Shipments

Operating result

ktonnes

SEK m

451

2,642

2,653

439

437

437

439

1,681

1,412 1,204

Q2/23

Q3/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Q2/24

Q2/23

Q3/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Q2/24

− Cautious market

Prices -7% vs Q1/24

− Prices have decreased from a high level

SSAB Zero

  • Ramp-upcontinues
  • 40,000 tonnes produced in
    Q2

9

Tibnor

Higher shipments

Improved earnings

Ruukki

Construction

Weak market

Improved earnings

+10%

206

217

180

191

197

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

Shipments, ktonnes

  • Shipments supported by large project orders
  • Challenging market conditions

57

36

-50-59

-113

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

Operating result, SEK m

  • Positive effects from cost savings

1,559

1,587

1,472

1,335

1,015

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

Revenue, SEK m

  • Seasonal improvement vs. Q1/24
  • Challenging market conditions

42

28

10

-36

-78

Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24

Operating result, SEK m

  • Positive effects from cost savings

10

