1. Q2/24 in brief
Highlights in Q2 2024
Fairly stable result vs Q1/24
4,963
4,371
3,157 2,969
2,400
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24 Operating result (adj) SEK m
- Lower vs. Q2/23, mainly due to lower US plate price
Safer workplace
3.70
1.80
1.06 0.87 0.64
2020 2021 2022 2023 2024* Lost time injury frequency
- LTIF and TRIF continues to decrease
Good cash flow generation
6,281 6,311 5,798
3,214
1,923
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24 Operating cash flow SEK m
*2024 refers to rolling 12 mth
Transformation to fossil-free steel making continues
40,000 tonnes of SSAB Zero produced
SSAB's updated targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the
Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The targets are scientifically based and deliver on
the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C
New combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework which provides an opportunity to issue both green and sustainability-linked financing instruments as well as a combination of the two
An Early Service Agreement (ESA) signed with supplier of a highly-automated technology solution for the new mini-mill in Luleå, consisting of two electric arc furnaces, secondary metallurgy, caster and strip mill
5
SSAB Special Steels
Shipments
ktonnes
364
+3%
337
327
313
279
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
- Weak market in Europe
- More stable demand in rest of the world
Operating result
SEK m
2,003
1,808
1,781
1,659
847
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
- Earnings on good level
- Prices -2% vs. Q1/24
Additive Powder
- World's first emission-free steel powder for commercial deliveries
- Combines the properties of SSAB's high-strength steel with the light structural possibilities of 3D-printing
SSAB Europe
Shipments
ktonnes
+6%
907
870
776
818
759
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
- Seasonal improvement vs Q1/24
Operating result
SEK m
764
400
254
165 163
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
- Strikes in Finland had a negative effect of SEK 125m
- Prices +1% vs. Q1/24
Strong market position in Automotive AHSS
- Advanced product offering including martensitic grades, press hardening steel, 3rd gen dual phase with high formability etc.
- Leading position in emission free steel generates new business
Shipments at record level
ktonnes
185
174
166
175
159
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
Seat cross members for battery protection, ID. Buzz
Docol CR PHS2000-UC
SSAB Americas
Shipments
Operating result
ktonnes
SEK m
451
2,642
2,653
439
437
437
439
1,681
1,412 1,204
Q2/23
Q3/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Q2/24
Q2/23
Q3/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Q2/24
− Cautious market
−
Prices -7% vs Q1/24
− Prices have decreased from a high level
SSAB Zero
- Ramp-upcontinues
- 40,000 tonnes produced in
Q2
Tibnor
Higher shipments
Improved earnings
Ruukki
Construction
Weak market
Improved earnings
+10%
206
217
180
191
197
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
Shipments, ktonnes
- Shipments supported by large project orders
- Challenging market conditions
57
36
-50-59
-113
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
Operating result, SEK m
- Positive effects from cost savings
1,559
1,587
1,472
1,335
1,015
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
Revenue, SEK m
- Seasonal improvement vs. Q1/24
- Challenging market conditions
42
28
10
-36
-78
Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24
Operating result, SEK m
- Positive effects from cost savings
