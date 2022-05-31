Log in
SSAB : and Alfa Laval join forces to produce the first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel - SSAB
PU
02:36aSSAB and Alfa Laval join forces to produce the first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel
AQ
05/30SSAB : participates in “Industry Transition Dialogue” in connection with the UN conference Stockholm+50 - SSAB
PU
SSAB : and Alfa Laval join forces to produce the first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel - SSAB

05/31/2022
SSAB and Alfa Laval, a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development and commercialization of the world's first heat exchanger to be made using fossil-free steel. The goal is to have the first unit made with hydrogen-reduced steel ready in 2023.

The collaboration between the two industrials is an important step in Alfa Laval's journey to become carbon neutral by 2030. It is also well aligned with SSAB's aim to largely eliminate carbon-dioxide emissions from its own operations in around 2030. Together with our partners and customers, SSAB aims to create complete fossil-free value chains from the mine to the end-product using HYBRIT technology.

"We´re proud to welcome Alfa Laval as a partner and look forward to jointly exploring ways forward to mitigate climate change," says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB. "With this collaboration we´re reaching new segments, and hopefully inspiring a whole new range of customers."

"I'm pleased to announce this collaboration with SSAB which builds on our shared expertise and a determination to drive innovation," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval. "By bringing together their fossil-free steel and our energy-efficient heat exchangers we can contribute to the industry's transformation towards carbon neutrality."

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Hoikkala, Press Officer SSAB, hanna.hoikkala@ssab.com, 004673 655 1117

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
