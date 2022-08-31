Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SSAB AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB AB

(SSAB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:00 2022-08-31 am EDT
51.89 SEK   +0.68%
02:50aSSAB : and Gestamp collaborating for a stronger, lighter automotive future - SSAB
PU
08/26SSAB : and POSCO organize a global conference for a greener future - SSAB
PU
08/23Russia's Rosatom Sues Consortium for $3 Billion Over Scrapped Finnish Nuclear Power Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSAB : and Gestamp collaborating for a stronger, lighter automotive future - SSAB

08/31/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In recent years, "safer" and "lighter" seem to have become the twin buzzwords that define the automotive industry's collective vision. Read on to find out how a collaborative effort between SSAB and its customer Gestamp facilitated the development of a unique, tailored steel grade that will result in safer and lighter automotive products for the future.

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 06:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSAB AB
02:50aSSAB : and Gestamp collaborating for a stronger, lighter automotive future - SSAB
PU
08/26SSAB : and POSCO organize a global conference for a greener future - SSAB
PU
08/23Russia's Rosatom Sues Consortium for $3 Billion Over Scrapped Finnish Nuclear Power Pla..
MT
08/15SSAB : Doctoral research provides guidelines for properties of next generation of steels -..
PU
08/11SSAB : Ruukki to invest in Nordic PIR sandwich panel production - SSAB
PU
08/10SSAB : is a partner as rallycross takes the fast track to a fossil-free future - SSAB
PU
07/22TRANSCRIPT : SSAB AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
07/22SSAB : Report for the second quarter 2022
PU
07/22SSAB : Result for the second quarter 2022 presentation
PU
07/22Steel maker SSAB profit beats forecast
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSAB AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 11 577 M 11 577 M
Net income 2022 21 636 M 2 029 M 2 029 M
Net cash 2022 14 698 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,50x
Yield 2022 14,5%
Capitalization 51 880 M 4 865 M 4 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 472
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart SSAB AB
Duration : Period :
SSAB AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 51,54 SEK
Average target price 69,40 SEK
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leena Craelius Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Lennart Kaleb Evrell Chairman
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson EVP, Head-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSAB AB-1.72%4 865
NUCOR18.44%35 422
ARCELORMITTAL-15.47%20 175
TATA STEEL LIMITED-2.56%16 644
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.31.17%14 868
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION16.16%14 776