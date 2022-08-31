SSAB : and Gestamp collaborating for a stronger, lighter automotive future - SSAB

In recent years, "safer" and "lighter" seem to have become the twin buzzwords that define the automotive industry's collective vision. Read on to find out how a collaborative effort between SSAB and its customer Gestamp facilitated the development of a unique, tailored steel grade that will result in safer and lighter automotive products for the future.
