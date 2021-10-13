SSAB : fossil-free steel featured in Volvo Group's vehicle - SSAB

In a world-first, Volvo Group reveals the first vehicle made of fossil-free steel produced by SSAB. The machine, a load carrier for use in mining and quarrying, is being unveiled at a Volvo collaboration event today in Gothenburg.

More vehicles and machines will follow in 2022 in a series of concept vehicles and components using fossil-free steel from SSAB.

"Having the world's first actual vehicle made using SSAB's fossil-free steel is a true milestone. Our collaboration with Volvo Group shows that green transition is possible and brings results," says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO at SSAB. "Together, we will continue reducing climate impact all the way to the end customer while ensuring that our customers get high-quality steel. We look forward to continuing to work with Volvo Group in research and development to produce more fossil-free steel products."

"This initiative with SSAB sets the benchmark for a fossil-free future. Just as the nations of the world come together at COP26 to address climate change, so too must organizations and industries work in collaboration to develop innovative new solutions for a greenhouse gas emission free future. Volvo Group is committed to pioneering partnerships such as this with SSAB to develop attractive, safe and efficient new vehicles and machines that pave the way for a more sustainable transport and infrastructure system adopted for the future," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO Volvo Group.

In 2026, SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale after a conversion of its Oxelösund blast furnaces into an electric arc furnace and by using HYBRIT technology, which replaces coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process is a deciding move toward virtually eliminating carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

In August 2021, SSAB was able to show the world´s first fossil-free steel plate made from hydrogen-reduced iron produced at HYBRIT´s pilot plant in Luleå, Sweden. The HYBRIT initiative is a collaboration between SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall, and an essential step toward a completely fossil-free value chain for steelmaking.

