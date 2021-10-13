Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SSAB AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB AB

(SSAB A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSAB : fossil-free steel featured in Volvo Group's vehicle - SSAB

10/13/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a world-first, Volvo Group reveals the first vehicle made of fossil-free steel produced by SSAB. The machine, a load carrier for use in mining and quarrying, is being unveiled at a Volvo collaboration event today in Gothenburg.

More vehicles and machines will follow in 2022 in a series of concept vehicles and components using fossil-free steel from SSAB.

"Having the world's first actual vehicle made using SSAB's fossil-free steel is a true milestone. Our collaboration with Volvo Group shows that green transition is possible and brings results," says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO at SSAB. "Together, we will continue reducing climate impact all the way to the end customer while ensuring that our customers get high-quality steel. We look forward to continuing to work with Volvo Group in research and development to produce more fossil-free steel products."

"This initiative with SSAB sets the benchmark for a fossil-free future. Just as the nations of the world come together at COP26 to address climate change, so too must organizations and industries work in collaboration to develop innovative new solutions for a greenhouse gas emission free future. Volvo Group is committed to pioneering partnerships such as this with SSAB to develop attractive, safe and efficient new vehicles and machines that pave the way for a more sustainable transport and infrastructure system adopted for the future," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO Volvo Group.

In 2026, SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale after a conversion of its Oxelösund blast furnaces into an electric arc furnace and by using HYBRIT technology, which replaces coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process is a deciding move toward virtually eliminating carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

In August 2021, SSAB was able to show the world´s first fossil-free steel plate made from hydrogen-reduced iron produced at HYBRIT´s pilot plant in Luleå, Sweden. The HYBRIT initiative is a collaboration between SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall, and an essential step toward a completely fossil-free value chain for steelmaking.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Hoikkala, Press Officer SSAB, +46 73 655 11 17, hanna.hoikkala@ssab.com
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SSAB AB
06:31aSSAB : Volvo Trucks says launches world's first fossil-free steel vehicle
RE
06:22aSSAB : fossil-free steel featured in Volvo Group's vehicle - SSAB
PU
05:56aSSAB : fossil-free steel featured in Volvo Group's vehicle
AQ
10/11SSAB : Invitation to SSAB's third quarter 2021 results briefing
AQ
10/05SSAB Names Acting CFO
MT
10/05SSAB : to deliver fossil-free steel to Peab - SSAB
PU
10/05SSAB : appoints Leena Craelius as acting CFO
AQ
10/05SSAB Appoints Leena Craelius as Acting CFO, Effective November 1, 2021
CI
10/05SSAB : Secures Deal To Provide Fossil-Free Steel For Peab's Construction Projects
MT
10/01SSAB : highlights fossil-free steel at Expo 2020 Dubai - SSAB
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSAB AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 92 377 M 10 544 M 10 544 M
Net income 2021 11 227 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
Net Debt 2021 2 729 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,08x
Yield 2021 8,16%
Capitalization 40 473 M 4 615 M 4 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 14 043
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart SSAB AB
Duration : Period :
SSAB AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,62 SEK
Average target price 58,16 SEK
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSAB AB48.87%4 615
NUCOR CORPORATION85.41%29 252
ARCELORMITTAL39.57%28 653
TATA STEEL LIMITED106.51%21 196
POSCO18.38%20 336
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION48.27%15 950